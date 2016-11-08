The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
What's On This Christmas: December 17-24
Dazzling markets, cozy classical concerts and music festivals throughout the Christmas week.
What's On This Week: December 11-17
Christmas is just around the corner. Get ready for some mulled wine, stand-up comedies and jazz nights.
What's On This Week: December 4 - 10
From Christmas markets to weekend exhibitions, you don't want to miss this week's events!
December 05, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3
Not-to-miss: taboo-breaking exhibition of sexual abuse survivors, Saigon's luminous city night run and the best of Vietnam's So You Think You Can Dance.
November 28, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
What's On This Week: November 13 - 19
Be sure not to miss European music fest, Vietnam's mesmerizing water theatrical shows, free craft beer and wine tasting for the weekend!
November 17, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Live music: Ej Missy (Kyo, Singapore) w/ Agata & Ali
Three women from three different countries sharing one passion: Techno Music.
September 06, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Workshop: The Art of Practical Lighting
An introduction to the use of lighting in creative production.
July 11, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Live Acoustic: Work & Time
Exhibition, live acoustic, good food and more.
July 07, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture
What can architecture do?
July 04, 2017 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa
A marimba solo concert in the suburbs of Hanoi.
July 03, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Feel the heat with metal, EDM, reggae and hip hop beats banging across both cities.
November 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
A weekend with top-notch music, documentary, theater, opera and film festivals.
November 18, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Outcast Free Range Market No.3
Christmas is coming: time to stock up on some yummy treats this weekend.
November 11, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Piu Piu x Scientific Sound Saigon: Spikey TEE
This week welcomes the artist straight from the U.K. underground all-star.
November 09, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Hibiya Line, Youss at The Observatory
Finest disco, house and techno this Thursday.
November 09, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
