VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag what's on
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

Dazzling markets, cozy classical concerts and music festivals throughout the Christmas week.

What's On This Week: December 11-17

Christmas is just around the corner. Get ready for some mulled wine, stand-up comedies and jazz nights.

What's On This Week: December 4 - 10

From Christmas markets to weekend exhibitions, you don't want to miss this week's events!
December 05, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7

What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

Not-to-miss: taboo-breaking exhibition of sexual abuse survivors, Saigon's luminous city night run and the best of Vietnam's So You Think You Can Dance. 
November 28, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7

What's On This Week: November 13 - 19

Be sure not to miss European music fest, Vietnam's mesmerizing water theatrical shows, free craft beer and wine tasting for the weekend!
November 17, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7

Live music: Ej Missy (Kyo, Singapore) w/ Agata & Ali

Three women from three different countries sharing one passion: Techno Music. 
September 06, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Workshop: The Art of Practical Lighting

An introduction to the use of lighting in creative production. 
July 11, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7

Live Acoustic: Work & Time

Exhibition, live acoustic, good food and more. 
July 07, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

What can architecture do? 
July 04, 2017 | 10:51 am GMT+7

Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa

A marimba solo concert in the suburbs of Hanoi. 
July 03, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Feel the heat with metal, EDM, reggae and hip hop beats banging across both cities.
November 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

A weekend with top-notch music, documentary, theater, opera and film festivals.
November 18, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Outcast Free Range Market No.3

Christmas is coming: time to stock up on some yummy treats this weekend.
November 11, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Piu Piu x Scientific Sound Saigon: Spikey TEE

This week welcomes the artist straight from the U.K. underground all-star.
November 09, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

Hibiya Line, Youss at The Observatory

Finest disco, house and techno this Thursday.
November 09, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top