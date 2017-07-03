Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa

“There’s something magical about the sound of the marimba. It’s as though all the tropical rain soaked up by the rosewood tree from which its wooden bars are made is reincarnated in sound. And someone who knows how to make the marimba speak this way is Tran Xuan Hoa. As one of the few instruments you have to walk from one end to the other, Hoa himself struck an equally imposing figure as he entered in full mandarin attire treating the instrument with the reverence it deserves.”



Paul Zetter, an accomplished jazz musician, knowledgable fan and enthusiastic writer and reviewer, described Xuan Hoa's music beautifully, and Heritage Space is proud to invite you to a solo concert “From the WOOD” by percussionist Tran Xuan Hoa this July.

Tickets:

VND120,000 ($5.3) (includes one free drink)

VND100,000 ($4.4) - VND80,000 ($3.5) for members and students

To book, please fill in this form: https://goo.gl/forms/pc4lzpH5WnJqWDzD3

Contact: giang.heritagespace@gmail.com - Hotline: 096 292 9188 (Ms. Giang)