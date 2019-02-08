VnExpress International
Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

The Vietnamese national men’s football team and its coach will be ambassadors for a campaign to limit single-use plastic products.
VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

Foreigners who ran the VnExpress Marathon say organizers deserve credit for making it a hassle-free, enjoyable ...
VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

5,000 runners braved the heat in the central beach town of Quy Nhon on Sunday to join the VnExpress ...
June 09, 2019 | 12:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam lose King's Cup to Curacao after penalty shootout

Vietnam played a tough game against their stronger opponent, losing 4-5 in penalty shootout after ...
June 08, 2019 | 07:33 pm GMT+7
VnExpress Marathon: math professor, architect, consultant in the mix

The VnExpress Marathon 2019 has attracted 115 foreigners from 26 countries and territories. Meet ...
June 08, 2019 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Vietnam U23 team win friendly match against Myanmar in SEA Games preparation

Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in a friendly game under thunderstorms in Viet Tri Stadium in northern ...
June 08, 2019 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Vietnam coach: Winning King’s Cup final not priority

Vietnam’s coach has said winning the King’s Cup is not a priority, and he would rather save the ...
June 07, 2019 | 07:18 pm GMT+7
FPT Telecom buys Vietnam TV rights for Copa América football, ICC

Vietnamese fans can rejoice: there will be an international football party on TV this summer.
June 07, 2019 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese defender to miss SEA Games, World Cup qualifiers due to injury

National team defender Tran Dinh Trong will sit out the rest of 2019 as he undergoes treatment for ...
June 07, 2019 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s leading pack ready for VnExpress Marathon challenge

Experienced and passionate, teachers, fitness coaches and drivers are among elite Vietnamese ...
June 06, 2019 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Vietnamese star Lan wins women’s 400 m at Asian Grand Prix Series

Quach Thi Lan has won the 400 meters for women at the 2019 Asian Grand Prix Series in China.
June 06, 2019 | 07:53 am GMT+7
King’s Cup: Vietnam still Southeast Asia champion, says coach Park

Coach Park Hang-seo was happy that Vietnam won Thailand national team on their home ground ...
June 06, 2019 | 06:21 am GMT+7
Vietnam beat Thailand 1-0 at King's Cup

Nguyen Anh Duc's goal in the extra minutes earned Vietnam a long-awaited victory over their major ...
June 05, 2019 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam abuzz about possible lineup against Thailand at King's Cup

All across Vietnam, people are avidly discussing the national team that will face Thailand in ...
June 05, 2019 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
King’s Cup: Thai coach says team strong enough to beat Vietnam

Thailand respect Vietnam but are confident of beating them in their King’s Cup match tonight, coach ...
June 05, 2019 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
