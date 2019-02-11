VnExpress International
‘Moving’ Georgian love monument finds new home in central Vietnam

Khanh Hoa has installed a replica of ‘Ali and Nino’ statue at The Arena condotel in Cam Ranh Port, a value addition to its many attractions.
Vietnam becoming safer but road safety still a major concern

Vietnam has climbed up a global safety index, but road safety and drowning remain major threats, says Underwriters ...
Escape from life into a maze in central Vietnam lagoon

For a mainland person, a lagoon in central Vietnam is a fascinating maze where a completely ...
June 12, 2019 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam emerges top Asia-Pacific travel choice for Russians

Russian traveling to the Asia-Pacific region heavily favor Vietnam and neighbor Thailand, says ...
June 10, 2019 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Celebrity chef to host VIP party at Vietnam’s tallest building

David Rocco will host a party for 60 VIP guests at Landmark 81 building in Saigon on June 11.
June 10, 2019 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Red blossoms light up northern Vietnam city

Thousands of flamboyant trees, a symbol of summer, have bloomed magnificently in Hai Phong.
June 09, 2019 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Porridge noodles – don’t be confused by its name

Chao canh or porridge noodles, a famous Nghe An specialty, is not a combination of noodles and ...
June 09, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
June 09, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum

Phu An Bamboo Village in the southern province of Binh Duong opened in 1999 and won the UNDP ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
In pictures: #Vietnam this week

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
June 08, 2019 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Quy Nhon: a less traveled beach destination in Vietnam

Its sandy beaches and turquoise waters make less crowded Quy Nhon a top travel choice this summer.
June 08, 2019 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge

A group of Vietnamese travelers experience the joy of discovering the rugged, raw beauty of ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Saigon specialty market caters to pest killing festival

Ba Hoa Market in Saigon’s Tan Binh District is crowded with people preparing to celebrate Tet Doan ...
June 07, 2019 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
As Thai visitor numbers soar, more flights take off to Vietnam

A boom in Thai tourist arrivals has prompted carriers to increase the frequency of daily flights to ...
June 07, 2019 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Six festival staples for 'physical, spiritual cleansing'

Six dishes step up as Vietnam celebrates Tet Doan Ngo on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month.
June 07, 2019 | 11:22 am GMT+7
