‘Moving’ Georgian love monument finds new home in central Vietnam
Khanh Hoa has installed a replica of ‘Ali and Nino’ statue at The Arena condotel in Cam Ranh Port, a value addition to its many attractions.
Vietnam becoming safer but road safety still a major concern
Vietnam has climbed up a global safety index, but road safety and drowning remain major threats, says Underwriters ...
Escape from life into a maze in central Vietnam lagoon
For a mainland person, a lagoon in central Vietnam is a fascinating maze where a completely ...
June 12, 2019 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam emerges top Asia-Pacific travel choice for Russians
Russian traveling to the Asia-Pacific region heavily favor Vietnam and neighbor Thailand, says ...
June 10, 2019 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Celebrity chef to host VIP party at Vietnam’s tallest building
David Rocco will host a party for 60 VIP guests at Landmark 81 building in Saigon on June 11.
June 10, 2019 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Red blossoms light up northern Vietnam city
Thousands of flamboyant trees, a symbol of summer, have bloomed magnificently in Hai Phong.
June 09, 2019 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Porridge noodles – don’t be confused by its name
Chao canh or porridge noodles, a famous Nghe An specialty, is not a combination of noodles and ...
June 09, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
June 09, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum
Phu An Bamboo Village in the southern province of Binh Duong opened in 1999 and won the UNDP ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
In pictures: #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam this week.
June 08, 2019 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Quy Nhon: a less traveled beach destination in Vietnam
Its sandy beaches and turquoise waters make less crowded Quy Nhon a top travel choice this summer.
June 08, 2019 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge
A group of Vietnamese travelers experience the joy of discovering the rugged, raw beauty of ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Saigon specialty market caters to pest killing festival
Ba Hoa Market in Saigon’s Tan Binh District is crowded with people preparing to celebrate Tet Doan ...
June 07, 2019 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
As Thai visitor numbers soar, more flights take off to Vietnam
A boom in Thai tourist arrivals has prompted carriers to increase the frequency of daily flights to ...
June 07, 2019 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Six festival staples for 'physical, spiritual cleansing'
Six dishes step up as Vietnam celebrates Tet Doan Ngo on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month.
June 07, 2019 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Life
Scorching weather severely disrupts life in central Vietnam
Ha Tinh residents have had to drastically change their daily life routine to avoid extremely hot ...
Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House
New Circus of Vietnam troupe is performing contemporary circus show 'A O Lang Pho' in Australia ...
Video
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes
An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of ...
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
The Onagadori, a Japanese breed of chicken with extra long tails, are being bred in southern ...
Sports
Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign
The Vietnamese national men’s football team and its coach will be ambassadors for a campaign to ...
VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants
Foreigners who ran the VnExpress Marathon say organizers deserve credit for making it a ...
News
Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
HCMC acts to stop African swine fever outbreak from spreading further
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
Workers’ well-being in the crosshairs as NA debates overtime extension
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
CEO of state-owned agro firm suspended for prolonged misconduct
June 13, 2019 GMT+7