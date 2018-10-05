The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Finance ministry affiliate to divest from Maritime Bank
The Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation will auction a 0.34 percent stake in Maritime Bank this month.
SBV to remove daily transaction cap for e-wallets
The State Bank of Vietnam plans to scrap the VND20 million ($856) daily transaction limit for e-wallet users, only ...
Largest baby products chain reports surge in profits
Con Cung reported its after-tax profit grew by around 60 percent a year between 2016 and 2018.
June 13, 2019 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Unicorns scarce in Vietnam’s bustling startup scene
Vietnam’s bustling startup scene has just one unicorn, defined as a privately-owned startup company ...
June 12, 2019 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
Southern provinces set to suffer power shortage
Delays in many electricity projects threaten the south of Vietnam with power shortages next year, ...
June 12, 2019 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese architect laments lack of greenery in cities
There is rising demand for greenery as the pressure of urbanization is growing on Vietnam's cities.
June 12, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s seniors shows age no bar to consumption
Elderly population is increasing but its purchasing power is set to grow the fastest of all ...
June 12, 2019 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
New campaign reinforces Prudential’s brand commitment: senior exec
Prudential Vietnam CEO Clive Baker tells VnExpress that their new brand campaign reinforces its ...
June 12, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
E-wallets Vimo and mPOS to merge
NextPay, formed by the merger of Hanoi-based payment startups Vimo Technology and Vietnam mPOS ...
June 12, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Top coffee chains record double digit growth
Five coffee chains are locked in a race for top spot in Vietnam, but Highlands Coffee is the clear ...
June 12, 2019 | 08:34 am GMT+7
French coffee chain Malongo eyes Vietnam foray
French organic coffee chain Malongo is looking for partners to enter Vietnam as part of its plan to ...
June 11, 2019 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
Construction giant Song Da profit plunges to below $1 million
Song Da Corporation has reported pre-tax profits of VND22.3 billion ($956,000) in 2018, its first ...
June 11, 2019 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Samsung Vietnam profits drop, display subsidiary in the red
Samsung Electronics’ four subsidiaries in Vietnam reported first quarter profits were down 29 ...
June 11, 2019 | 12:35 pm GMT+7
Coffee King: Trung Nguyen needs 2-3 years to recover from divorce
Vietnam’s coffee king says it will take several years to reverse damage caused to the business by ...
June 11, 2019 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Top brands ordered to stop YouTube ads
Vietnam has asked leading brands to stop advertising on videos containing ‘reactionary and ...
June 11, 2019 | 09:20 am GMT+7
News
Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes
A Construction Ministry inspectors’ team has been reported by Vinh Phuc Police for alleged ...
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours
As long as drinking is a cultural necessity and worn as a badge of social honor, there will be a ...
Travel & Life
Visit this plastic-free island off Hoi An coast
Cham Island is the first place in Vietnam to successfully control plastic waste.
The reason why banh chung is green
Here is why the Vietnam’s traditional Tet sticky rice cake is green.
Video
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes
An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of ...
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
World
Iran slams US after Trump nuclear weapons comment
Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for "causing tensions" after President Donald Trump ...
Everest 'traffic jam' survivor calls for tougher rules
Ameesha Chauhan, a survivor of the Everest "traffic jam" who is in hospital recovering from ...
DataSpeaks
Saigon, Hanoi premium office rents rise on low supply
June 04, 2019 GMT+7
Vietnam FMCG sales growth second fastest in Southeast Asia
May 30, 2019 GMT+7
Vietnamese retailers expanding faster than foreign peers
May 25, 2019 GMT+7
Vietnam a top ASEAN destination for private equity investment
May 22, 2019 GMT+7
Vietnam public debt at lowest level since 2015
May 21, 2019 GMT+7
VCCI
Small businesses should reconfigure relationship with banks to get credit: experts
December 26, 2018 GMT+7
For small enterprises, transparency holds key to access to funds
December 24, 2018 GMT+7
Hanoi to host 2019 Future of Finance Vietnam
December 22, 2018 GMT+7
Vietnam, Italy seek to strengthen business ties
December 20, 2018 GMT+7
PR Newswire
8.3 million signatures to UN to end cosmetic animal testing globally
October 06, 2018 GMT+7
Game-changing technology transformations to create a $11 bln in-building wireless market
October 06, 2018 GMT+7
Apple's share of smartwatch market declines as entire market grows
October 05, 2018 GMT+7
Navigating the murky waters of Southeast Asia's offshore market
October 05, 2018 GMT+7