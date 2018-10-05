VnExpress International
Finance ministry affiliate to divest from Maritime Bank

The Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation will auction a 0.34 percent stake in Maritime Bank this month.
SBV to remove daily transaction cap for e-wallets

The State Bank of Vietnam plans to scrap the VND20 million ($856) daily transaction limit for e-wallet users, only ...
Largest baby products chain reports surge in profits

Con Cung reported its after-tax profit grew by around 60 percent a year between 2016 and 2018.  
June 13, 2019 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Unicorns scarce in Vietnam’s bustling startup scene

Vietnam’s bustling startup scene has just one unicorn, defined as a privately-owned startup company ...
June 12, 2019 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
Southern provinces set to suffer power shortage

Delays in many electricity projects threaten the south of Vietnam with power shortages next year, ...
June 12, 2019 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese architect laments lack of greenery in cities

There is rising demand for greenery as the pressure of urbanization is growing on Vietnam's cities.
June 12, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s seniors shows age no bar to consumption

Elderly population is increasing but its purchasing power is set to grow the fastest of all ...
June 12, 2019 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
New campaign reinforces Prudential’s brand commitment: senior exec

Prudential Vietnam CEO Clive Baker tells VnExpress that their new brand campaign reinforces its ...
June 12, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
E-wallets Vimo and mPOS to merge

NextPay, formed by the merger of Hanoi-based payment startups Vimo Technology and Vietnam mPOS ...
June 12, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Top coffee chains record double digit growth

Five coffee chains are locked in a race for top spot in Vietnam, but Highlands Coffee is the clear ...
June 12, 2019 | 08:34 am GMT+7
French coffee chain Malongo eyes Vietnam foray

French organic coffee chain Malongo is looking for partners to enter Vietnam as part of its plan to ...
June 11, 2019 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
Construction giant Song Da profit plunges to below $1 million

Song Da Corporation has reported pre-tax profits of VND22.3 billion ($956,000) in 2018, its first ...
June 11, 2019 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Samsung Vietnam profits drop, display subsidiary in the red

Samsung Electronics’ four subsidiaries in Vietnam reported first quarter profits were down 29 ...
June 11, 2019 | 12:35 pm GMT+7
Coffee King: Trung Nguyen needs 2-3 years to recover from divorce

Vietnam’s coffee king says it will take several years to reverse damage caused to the business by ...
June 11, 2019 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Top brands ordered to stop YouTube ads

Vietnam has asked leading brands to stop advertising on videos containing ‘reactionary and ...
June 11, 2019 | 09:20 am GMT+7
