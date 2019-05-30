VnExpress International
Scorching weather severely disrupts life in central Vietnam

Ha Tinh residents have had to drastically change their daily life routine to avoid extremely hot weather.
Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House

New Circus of Vietnam troupe is performing contemporary circus show 'A O Lang Pho' in Australia from June 12-15.
An addict returns to rehab after kicking his habit

His drug addiction took Minh to the verge of death, but he beat it. Now he helps others do the same.
June 13, 2019 | 11:53 am GMT+7
Mob fury: tackling social media vigilantism in Vietnam

Vietnamese netizens are lauded for acting on their online anger, but they are taking the law into ...
June 12, 2019 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards

South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards will be given away for the first time abroad at a ceremony in ...
June 11, 2019 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

Fifty-seven percent of Vietnamese citizens favor action movies while 54 percent are fond of comedy, ...
June 10, 2019 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Abandoned baby brings a man’s life back to life

After floods swept away his family, Muoi’s life was a nightmare until fate delivered an abandoned ...
June 10, 2019 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Singer Beyoncé wears Vietnamese designer’s outfit at major event

Beyoncé donned a glittering dress with an eye-catching necklace designed by Phuong My to the AFI ...
June 10, 2019 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes

An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of ...
June 09, 2019 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Cinemas requested to allocate 20 percent of screenings for Vietnamese films

To mitigate the current dominance of foreign films, cinemas will reserve 20 percent of screening ...
June 07, 2019 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
For Youtuber stars, adulation and hatred go hand in hand

When Le Hoang Nam quit his job to start filming his adventures, he never dreamed one million people ...
June 07, 2019 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
Saigon hamlet makes rice cakes for summer cleansing festival

For almost 50 years, residents of a Saigon hamlet have prepared thousands of sticky rice cakes for ...
June 07, 2019 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about

The Onagadori, a Japanese breed of chicken with extra long tails, are being bred in southern ...
June 06, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Short film claims top prize in Vienna, wins Oscar qualification

Mot Khu Dat Tot (Blessed Land) won Best Film award at the Vienna Shorts Festival, automatically ...
June 06, 2019 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates Vietnam insect diversity

An exhibition of pictures of 38 insect species found in Vietnam taken by Saulo Bambi and Vu Van ...
June 05, 2019 | 09:37 am GMT+7
