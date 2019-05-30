The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Scorching weather severely disrupts life in central Vietnam
Ha Tinh residents have had to drastically change their daily life routine to avoid extremely hot weather.
Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House
New Circus of Vietnam troupe is performing contemporary circus show 'A O Lang Pho' in Australia from June 12-15.
An addict returns to rehab after kicking his habit
His drug addiction took Minh to the verge of death, but he beat it. Now he helps others do the same.
June 13, 2019 | 11:53 am GMT+7
Mob fury: tackling social media vigilantism in Vietnam
Vietnamese netizens are lauded for acting on their online anger, but they are taking the law into ...
June 12, 2019 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to host South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards
South Korea’s Asia Artist Awards will be given away for the first time abroad at a ceremony in ...
June 11, 2019 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres
Fifty-seven percent of Vietnamese citizens favor action movies while 54 percent are fond of comedy, ...
June 10, 2019 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Abandoned baby brings a man’s life back to life
After floods swept away his family, Muoi’s life was a nightmare until fate delivered an abandoned ...
June 10, 2019 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Singer Beyoncé wears Vietnamese designer’s outfit at major event
Beyoncé donned a glittering dress with an eye-catching necklace designed by Phuong My to the AFI ...
June 10, 2019 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes
An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of ...
June 09, 2019 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Cinemas requested to allocate 20 percent of screenings for Vietnamese films
To mitigate the current dominance of foreign films, cinemas will reserve 20 percent of screening ...
June 07, 2019 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
For Youtuber stars, adulation and hatred go hand in hand
When Le Hoang Nam quit his job to start filming his adventures, he never dreamed one million people ...
June 07, 2019 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
Saigon hamlet makes rice cakes for summer cleansing festival
For almost 50 years, residents of a Saigon hamlet have prepared thousands of sticky rice cakes for ...
June 07, 2019 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
The Onagadori, a Japanese breed of chicken with extra long tails, are being bred in southern ...
June 06, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Short film claims top prize in Vienna, wins Oscar qualification
Mot Khu Dat Tot (Blessed Land) won Best Film award at the Vienna Shorts Festival, automatically ...
June 06, 2019 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Hanoi photo exhibition celebrates Vietnam insect diversity
An exhibition of pictures of 38 insect species found in Vietnam taken by Saulo Bambi and Vu Van ...
June 05, 2019 | 09:37 am GMT+7
Travel
‘Moving’ Georgian love monument finds new home in central Vietnam
Khanh Hoa has installed a replica of ‘Ali and Nino’ statue at The Arena condotel in Cam Ranh Port, ...
Vietnam becoming safer but road safety still a major concern
Vietnam has climbed up a global safety index, but road safety and drowning remain major threats, ...
Video
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum
Phu An Bamboo Village in the southern province of Binh Duong opened in 1999 and won the UNDP ...
Sports
Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign
The Vietnamese national men’s football team and its coach will be ambassadors for a campaign to ...
VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants
Foreigners who ran the VnExpress Marathon say organizers deserve credit for making it a ...
News
Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
HCMC acts to stop African swine fever outbreak from spreading further
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
Workers’ well-being in the crosshairs as NA debates overtime extension
June 13, 2019 GMT+7
CEO of state-owned agro firm suspended for prolonged misconduct
June 13, 2019 GMT+7