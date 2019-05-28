The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Perspectives
Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes
A Construction Ministry inspectors’ team has been reported by Vinh Phuc Police for alleged soliciting money during a work trip.
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours
As long as drinking is a cultural necessity and worn as a badge of social honor, there will be a price to pay.
HCMC acts to stop African swine fever outbreak from spreading further
HCMC authorities have stepped up measures to prevent the African swine fever from spreading further ...
June 13, 2019 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Workers’ well-being in the crosshairs as NA debates overtime extension
Workers’ health and well-being took centerstage as Vietnamese parliament discussed raising the ...
June 13, 2019 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
CEO of state-owned agro firm suspended for prolonged misconduct
The CEO of Saigon Agricultural Corporation committed legal violations for years and took neither ...
June 13, 2019 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rescues 22 Filipinos after Chinese vessel sinks boat
A Vietnamese boat saved 22 Filipino fishermen after their boat was rammed and sunk by a Chinese ...
June 13, 2019 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam pulls plug on public holiday proposal for War Invalids and Martyrs Day
The government has scrapped a proposal to make July 27, War Invalids and Martyrs Day, a public ...
June 13, 2019 | 12:38 pm GMT+7
20 Chinese arrested by Saigon police for telephone scam
The Ho Chi Minh City police on Wednesday arrested 20 Chinese people for allegedly carrying out ...
June 13, 2019 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnamese should pay ‘goodbye fee’ when exiting country: lawmaker
Vietnamese should pay a ‘goodbye fee’ of $3-5 every time they leave the country, a former tourism ...
June 13, 2019 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Former top shipbuilding officials get 6-17 years in prison
Three former top officials of state shipbuilding giant Vinashin will be jailed for appropriating ...
June 12, 2019 | 10:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese men sentenced to death for drug trafficking
A central Vietnam court has sentenced two men to death for trafficking meth and heroin from Laos to ...
June 12, 2019 | 06:34 pm GMT+7
Cop suspended after driving accident kills two women
A Thanh Hoa police officer has been suspended after a driving accident that killed two women and ...
June 12, 2019 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Northern Vietnam highway blocked in protest against toll
Locals blocked a tollgate on a highway in Hoa Binh Province on Monday and Tuesday demanding that ...
June 12, 2019 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Hanoi urban company wants to name and shame litterbugs
Hanoi Urban Environment Company wants Hoan Kiem District authorities to shame people littering ...
June 12, 2019 | 12:51 pm GMT+7
Entrenched sexism root of Vietnam's gender skew
Long-standing sexist attitudes have caused a gender imbalance in Vietnam, a United Nations expert ...
June 12, 2019 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Business
Finance ministry affiliate to divest from Maritime Bank
The Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation will auction a 0.34 percent stake in Maritime Bank ...
SBV to remove daily transaction cap for e-wallets
The State Bank of Vietnam plans to scrap the VND20 million ($856) daily transaction limit for ...
Travel
‘Moving’ Georgian love monument finds new home in central Vietnam
Khanh Hoa has installed a replica of ‘Ali and Nino’ statue at The Arena condotel in Cam Ranh Port, ...
Vietnam becoming safer but road safety still a major concern
Vietnam has climbed up a global safety index, but road safety and drowning remain major threats, ...
Life
Scorching weather severely disrupts life in central Vietnam
Ha Tinh residents have had to drastically change their daily life routine to avoid extremely hot ...
Vietnamese contemporary circus makes it to Sydney Opera House
New Circus of Vietnam troupe is performing contemporary circus show 'A O Lang Pho' in Australia ...
World
Iran slams US after Trump nuclear weapons comment
Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for "causing tensions" after President Donald Trump ...
Everest 'traffic jam' survivor calls for tougher rules
Ameesha Chauhan, a survivor of the Everest "traffic jam" who is in hospital recovering from ...
