Perspectives
When people die on our streets without help, humanity dies

Whatever the reason, not helping people injured in traffic accidents reflects badly on us as individuals and as a society.
No country for rivers

Vietnam used to be rich in water resources, but pollution has all but killed most of its rivers and other water ...
Vietnam has miles to go in dealing with sexual abuse of children

Acknowledgment of sexual abuse of children as a serious problem has been belated; dealing with its ...
July 02, 2019 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Inflection point reached, definition of ‘public’ land imperative

Huge losses often mark the sale of public land in Vietnam to private buyers, a major shortcoming in ...
June 25, 2019 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Child bullying is so normal that it’s not even seen as bullying

Adults are instilling in children a depowering mindset when they bully the young ones with ...
June 18, 2019 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours

As long as drinking is a cultural necessity and worn as a badge of social honor, there will be a ...
June 13, 2019 | 06:32 pm GMT+7
We are hospitable, but we can also be annoying

Being a nuisance to visitors is a silent threat facing Vietnam’s tourism industry, but not much is ...
June 11, 2019 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Drinking and driving don’t go together, period

If you drink, don’t drive. If you drive, don’t drink. How many tragedies do we need to realize the ...
June 04, 2019 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
We need immediate impacts to push long-term benefits

Human brains are not good at thinking about the future, so asking people to aim for long-term goals ...
June 02, 2019 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Preserving Vietnamese churches: The trees and the forest

A few days ago, all those who care about Vietnam’s heritage sighed in relief at the news that the ...
May 30, 2019 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
Drunk driving thrives in Vietnam because few pay the price

Typically, law enforcement and self-discipline would ensure people do not drive under the ...
May 28, 2019 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Global warming’s the fight of our lives. We’re losing it

With the biggest culprits failing to act on climate disaster, the human race does not have much ...
May 23, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Drink-driving kills. Don’t be a killer

Drink-driving comes at a high price. It is leaving affected families and communities devastated – ...
May 21, 2019 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Long Bien Bridge gets ‘bombed’ again

Vandals insensitive to history and culture are, in their own words, "bombing" an iconic monument in ...
May 19, 2019 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Viet Thanh Nguyen: On (not) being Vietnamese

Tet passed recently, and Vietnamese holidays always make me think about what it means to be ...
May 16, 2019 | 11:23 am GMT+7
