International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Perspectives
When people die on our streets without help, humanity dies
Whatever the reason, not helping people injured in traffic accidents reflects badly on us as individuals and as a society.
No country for rivers
Vietnam used to be rich in water resources, but pollution has all but killed most of its rivers and other water ...
Vietnam has miles to go in dealing with sexual abuse of children
Acknowledgment of sexual abuse of children as a serious problem has been belated; dealing with its ...
July 02, 2019 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Inflection point reached, definition of ‘public’ land imperative
Huge losses often mark the sale of public land in Vietnam to private buyers, a major shortcoming in ...
June 25, 2019 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Child bullying is so normal that it’s not even seen as bullying
Adults are instilling in children a depowering mindset when they bully the young ones with ...
June 18, 2019 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours
As long as drinking is a cultural necessity and worn as a badge of social honor, there will be a ...
June 13, 2019 | 06:32 pm GMT+7
We are hospitable, but we can also be annoying
Being a nuisance to visitors is a silent threat facing Vietnam’s tourism industry, but not much is ...
June 11, 2019 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Drinking and driving don’t go together, period
If you drink, don’t drive. If you drive, don’t drink. How many tragedies do we need to realize the ...
June 04, 2019 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
We need immediate impacts to push long-term benefits
Human brains are not good at thinking about the future, so asking people to aim for long-term goals ...
June 02, 2019 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Preserving Vietnamese churches: The trees and the forest
A few days ago, all those who care about Vietnam’s heritage sighed in relief at the news that the ...
May 30, 2019 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
Drunk driving thrives in Vietnam because few pay the price
Typically, law enforcement and self-discipline would ensure people do not drive under the ...
May 28, 2019 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Global warming’s the fight of our lives. We’re losing it
With the biggest culprits failing to act on climate disaster, the human race does not have much ...
May 23, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Drink-driving kills. Don’t be a killer
Drink-driving comes at a high price. It is leaving affected families and communities devastated – ...
May 21, 2019 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Long Bien Bridge gets ‘bombed’ again
Vandals insensitive to history and culture are, in their own words, "bombing" an iconic monument in ...
May 19, 2019 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Viet Thanh Nguyen: On (not) being Vietnamese
Tet passed recently, and Vietnamese holidays always make me think about what it means to be ...
May 16, 2019 | 11:23 am GMT+7
News
Three men to be charged for causing forest fire in central Vietnam
Police in Ha Tinh Province are set to charge three local men who inadvertently burned down a patch ...
Major cities grapple with garbage problem
Vietnam uses landfills but its cities are running out of space and people are unhappy with their ...
Video
Mekong Delta reed brooms sweep overseas markets
Overseas buyers are triggering a resurgence of the traditional vocation of making reed brooms in ...
Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof
The Hoi Khanh Pagoda in the southern province of Binh Duong is home to a 52 meters long statue of ...
Business
Japanese pharmacy chain eyes Vietnam expansion
Japanese drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings plans to expand to Vietnam amid the increasing ...
VinaCapital acquires Singapore robo-advisory firm
Vietnam's leading investment fund VinaCapital has announced its acquisition of Smartly Pte Ltd, a ...
What’s On
Hanoi
HCMC
07:30 pm, Sat 13 Jan 2018
Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi
08:00 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2018
Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bản Café, 22/45/200 Au Co, Tay Ho, Hanoi
08:00 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2018
Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi
12:00 am, Thu 01 Feb 2018
Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater
The Gallery, The Garden Mall
09:00 am, Wed 20 Dec 2017
Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall
Crescent Mall, 101 Ton Dat Tien, Phu My Hung, D7
07:30 pm, Fri 01 Dec 2017
Broadway Comedy: Lend Me a Tenor
Soul Live Project, 214-216 Pasteur, D3
World
Iran slams US after Trump nuclear weapons comment
May 28, 2019 GMT+7
Everest 'traffic jam' survivor calls for tougher rules
May 28, 2019 GMT+7
Two feared dead, 17 hurt after Japan mass stabbing
May 28, 2019 GMT+7
Fiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to tackle car sector challenges
May 27, 2019 GMT+7
Trump presses Japan over trade gap, expects 'good things' from North Korea
May 27, 2019 GMT+7