What's On This Week: November 13 - 19

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, D2

Opening: 4 p.m., Saturday, November 18

Conceptual art prioritizes idea over the finished object, even its aesthetics, expression, skills or material concerns. Such drastic simplification has been heating up the debate whether it is true art since the dawn of the movement.

Love it or hate it, come join speaker/cultural manager Alessandra Dias to learn more.

About the speaker (From The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre)



Alessandra Dias is a cultural manager with a deep interest in art education. She has worked on numerous outreach projects at schools, museums, art fairs and galleries in New York and Singapore. Her projects target audiences ranging from kindergarten students all to way to senior citizens. She has a master degree in Arts and Cultural Management and has been based in Southeast Asia since 2008.

Language: English with Vietnamese translation

Free entry

Picture: ‘One and Three Chairs’ - Joseph Kosuth, 1965