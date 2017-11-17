What's On This Week: November 13 - 19

Conceptual art prioritizes idea over the finished object, even its aesthetics, expression, skills or material concerns. Such drastic simplification has been heating up the debate whether it is true art since the dawn of the movement.
Love it or hate it, come join speaker/cultural manager Alessandra Dias to learn more.
About the speaker (From The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre)
Alessandra Dias is a cultural manager with a deep interest in art education. She has worked on numerous outreach projects at schools, museums, art fairs and galleries in New York and Singapore. Her projects target audiences ranging from kindergarten students all to way to senior citizens. She has a master degree in Arts and Cultural Management and has been based in Southeast Asia since 2008.
Language: English with Vietnamese translation
Free entry
Picture: ‘One and Three Chairs’ - Joseph Kosuth, 1965
A smile, a glance, a stare, a smirk, a nod at the camera - Karl Fajardo mastered the art of one-shot portraits.
Hanoian artist Ngo Van Sac burns wood to portray the hidden beauty of Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups.
Can food, artwork or a modern relationship packed like a bag of instant noodles? Artists of The Factory search for different answers.
Hoang Thanh Vinh Phong takes images and objects from the everyday out of context, heightened with a sense of ambiguity to ask us to look beyond the first glance.
Explore a comprehensive display of 22 artist-groups from across the country, in celebrating friendships and the testing of ideas over time.
Complete a portrait in a similar style as German Expressionist Karl Schmidt - would it be a challenge?
For a month, international artists explore a vast green space of more than 50 hectares (123 acres) with 25 unique wood and metal sculptures.
20 female vendors from Bai Da Market survived domestic abuse; now they come together to raise their voices.
Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.
Explore the lacquering and gilding techniques of Vietnam's Le and Nguyen dynasties through nearly 100 documents and objects.
One of the biggest display of Vietnamese artists Ngo Xuan Binh and Le Van Thin - with 300 artworks in lacquer, oil, and dó paper.
15 international artists set up a dreamy, utopian world by multimedia art.
Discover the secret of human hands with ceramic masters of Gom Chi, a 50-year-old brand of Hanoi.
Singaporean artist Zhuang Wubin spent a decade traveling Southeast Asia and curated the finest angles of life via photography.
Artist Phuong Gio paints on old books, pharmacopoeia and old bibles from the Tày ethnic group to capture a vanishing culture.
Nabe.Arc Group, a charity volunteer in community projects, share pictures and stories about Ngoc Long, Ha Giang Province.
Abstract, neo and metaphoric expressionism artworks from three Vietnamese contemporary artists.
A total of 17 concerts in both cities, European Music Festival takes Vietnamese audience through a journey of classical music, improvising jazz, soulful R&B to captivating blues melodies.
Vietnamese pop singer Thanh Lam will join Michael Møller from Denmark on a jazz-pop opening night in Hanoi. Electronic R&B and classical duos and quintets follow with virtuoso artists from Austria to Sweden. Curtains close with a German classical and Hungarian jazz show.
Enter the Eden garden of sad love songs with Vietnamese singer Nguyen Ha.
Join the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera for a night of eminent soloists from Vietnam and Japan.
Beethoven, Mozart, Verdi, Debussy encompassed by visual arts - a reunion for Saigon's classical music lovers.
In a few cozy hours, Parallel Asteroids bring their saxophone and synthesizer to experiment with electro-acoustic sounds.
Will Guthrie, Australian drummer, percussionist living in France, explores the wonders of improved jazz.
Join musicians Cao Thanh Lan and Gregor Siedl in a self-exploration journey through Vietnamese folk music.
In Vietnam, interactive, outdoor stage is more trendy than ever. In June 2017, 'The Past Land of Doai', a mesmerizing show with hundreds of performers, all villagers from the Doai Village in the suburb of Hanoi, broke into the trend with applauses from nationwide critics. Shortly after, The Quintessence of Tonkin debuted, employing hundreds of professional dancers and determined to tell a compelling story.
It starts with venerable monk Tu Dao Hanh, the founder of nearby Thay Pagoda, weaves in with the ancient connection of religion and monarchy, then ends with stunning and spectacular settings.
A less than an hour drive from Hanoi, the show is one of unmissable new faces in Vietnam's contemporary theater scene.
Photos from The Quintessence of Tonkin Show
A mix of bamboo cirque, acrobatic acts, contemporary dance and theatrical visual art.
Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.
A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.
Vietnamese director Viet Tu puts the incarnation ritual of Vietnam's Mother Goddess religion to a magnificent stage.
Unleash your wild feminine self with the sassy vogue dance.
Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, D2
7 p.m., Friday, November 17
Future Shorts, a large short film network operating in 100 cities and 40 countries, is coming to Ho Chi Minh City. Each season, it handpicks award-winning international short films to screen a 90-minute program.
In Ho Chi Minh City, film enthusiasts will be treated with a diverse range of cinema, from experimental animation and trippy visuals for pumping basslines, to touching, intimate dramas.
Ticket: VND80,000 ($3.5) - available at door
The unconventional romance of a Hasidic Jewish mother and a secular loner mourning the recent death of his estranged father.
A closer look at Ledger's life through the actor's own camera lens.
If you missed the cinema release, catch up with the 2017 oil-painting animation masterpiece of Vincent van Gogh's life here.
Filmmaker, UN Ambassador Yann Arthus-Bertrand creates a galaxy of work embracing human conditions and reflecting on our own existence.
'An engaging drama about the less known aspects of the trading activity inside one of the biggest banks in the world' - Société Générale.
How the novel "Mrs. Dalloway" affects three generations of women, all of whom, in one way or another, have had to deal with suicide in their lives.
Phil Kay is a storyteller and a self-proclaimed master of mirth and mayhem. Constantly playing with words and bubbling with exuberance, when Phil Kay gets on the stage he dances around it like a giant child who has woken up with an adult’s body. “He is fertile, feral, otherworldly and exploding with energy", wrote Claire Smith from The Scotsman in a review of his recent show at the Edinburgh Fringe. "What an absolute joy to see Phil Kay bringing a sweaty cellar full of people to full-on, excited, rolling laughter.”
On the scene for almost three decades — in 1994 he won the award for Best Stand-Up at the British Comedy Awards.
Tickets available at Standing Bar, 170 Tran Vu, Truc Bach (4 p.m. - 12 a.m. daily except Mondays)
Entranced night with pop-rock vibes.
Sisters Jahan Yousaf and Yasmine Yousaf to fire up District 1 with their sick electronic dance beat.
Meet Saigon's aspiring indie artists.
Is your music knowledge lavish? Test it this Thursday.
Join Saigon's reggae community and get wild all day with jungle beats.
Join Saigon's aspiring indie band Ca Hoi Hoang on their first national tour.
Join Lady River with blissful beats all the way from Cape Town.
How to cure your Quest hangover? Party more.
And the rock-n-roll lives on.
Saigon's flourishing craft beer will be full on display with 14 local brewers: Saigon Home Brewers, Lazy Duck, Mad Dragon, Spike Beer, Lac Brewing, CBrewmaster, Three on a Bike, Fuzzy Logic Brewing,Rooster Beers,Tê Tê Craft Beer, Pasteur Street Brewing Company, Heart of Darkness Craft Brewery, Saigon Cider, Winking Seal Beer and East West Brewing.
It's a family and kid friendly event with food, drink and jazz music all day.
Ticket: VND60,000 ($2.6) - one free beer included
Celebrating Italy-Asean Week with Italian food & wine tasting, musical performances and an original show on the Renaissance at the busy walking center of Hanoi.
In an all-day event, ethnic minority artisans from all over Vietnam will come to sell accessories, home decors and unique gifts.