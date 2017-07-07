Live Acoustic: Work & Time

Work and Time, brought to you by Rafiki's and Ecalat, is a day of diverse cultures in harmony. Come to appreciate and celebrate beauty, creativity, unique characters, fine taste, quality music, and life!

From 3-6 p.m.: A showcase of Hanoi Motorcycle Timeline - A selected number of most interesting customized motorbikes being driven in Hanoi at present. Exhibiting Dreamboards by Andrew Vdl - Magnificent works of a talented crafter combining his passion in skateboard, wood carving and dream catchers.

From 5-11 p.m.: An incredible line up of Live Acoustic Musicians, featuring Herman Kleinhans, a Special Guest from South Africa with his original Folk songs from two released albums and some of Hanoi's best acoustic musicians.

5 p.m. David Fryer

6 p.m. Dan Henneberry & David Payne

7 p.m. Madele Vermaak

8 p.m. Norra Marris & Werner Groenewald

9 p.m. Herman Kleinhans

A wide range of delicious homemade Tapas at VND35,000-80,000 cooked with love by the well-known Quijote Food & Events.

Tickets: VND60,000 ($2.64) after 5 p.m.

Open from 3 p.m. till 11 p.m.