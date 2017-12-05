What's On This Week: December 4 - 10

From exhibitions to Christmas art markets, you don't want to miss this week's events in towns!

HCMC | Exhibition: 'Empty Forest' and 'Remnant'

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2
Opening: 6 p.m., Saturday, December 9

 

'Empty Forest’ by Tuan Andrew Nguyen - showcasing  film, sculpture, photography and performance – reveals a landscape where the industry of ailing spiritual beliefs is feeding the most wretched of human desires, to irreversible effect, where the voice of the endangered sits on the edge of extinction. Nguyen explores the impact of traditional medicine in Vietnam on the plight of such wondrous creatures as the pangolin, rhino, turtle and deer, fascinated by the role and shape of human spiritual belief in its once interdependently respectful, yet now destructive relationship with the natural world.

‘Remnant’ - the first solo show of Le The Lam, showcases painting and sculpture, brings us into his inner world where lies psychological anxiety towards a society booming with economic and technological advancements, in spite of its post-war un-reconciled memories. In ‘Remnant’, fantasy scenarios played out in the artist’s
mind are situated within various imagined environments that suggest an affliction with his surroundings, a symptom he explores in order to understand truth, goodness and beauty.

Both exhibitions will be on view until 11 February 2018.

Free entry on opening day

Tickets:

Adults: VND35,000 ($1.5)

Students: VND25,000 ($1.1)

Children under 16: free

Hanoi | Installation: 'Le sac'

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi
November 9, 2017 - January 14, 2018

Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.

Hanoi | Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess

Vietnamese Women’s Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet
December 1 - December 6

The exhibition will feature 16 portraits of women from Australia and Vietnam who have dared to share their face with their incredible stories of strength, resilience and survival. 

Hanoi | Squared Furniture's Exhibition and Sale

ClickSpace Coworking & Spacebar Cafe, Villa 15, Lane 76 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho
6 p.m.- 9 p.m., December 9-12

The show will include work that has been created over the last six months including paintings, decor and furniture. There will also be older pieces on show including lamps, tables, desks, cabinets and much more. 10 percent of all sales will be given to the Humanitarian Services for Children of Vietnam's Blossom House for girls.

Hanoi | Call for exhibition: Hanoi Sketches

Pedestrian area, Hoan Kiem Lake
December 30-31

The Urban Sketchers of Hanoi are still calling for works on the capital to celebrate the year to come. 

Hanoi | Workshop: Let's Draw People

The Creative Artillery 27/52 To Ngoc Van
7 p.m. - 9 p.m., every Monday

Some basic drawing materials, paper and boards are provided. There is music, a complimentary glass of wine, like minded people and good vibes.

HCMC |  Exhibition: Soul Archive Launch Party

L'Usine, 19 Le Thanh Ton, District 1
7 p.m. - 9 p.m., December 7

The project aims to disrupt the cliché and common stereotype of Vietnam through a series of collectible photographic postcards taken by both local artists and those who are currently residing here.

HCMC | TDC63 Traveling Exhibition

92 Le Thanh Ton street, Ben Nghe, District 1
9 a.m. - 6 p.m., December 8-14

The TDC63 exhibition will include over 200 selections of winning works from the TDC’s annual international typeface design competition and communication design competition selected by an international jury of top designers.

HCMC | Solo exhibition: Rewind Saigon

Coeverything 1st floor, 146 Vo Van Tan, District 3
December 10-31

Lys Bui's illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.

HCMC |Artist Talk by La centrifugeuse: The Smile of Mutation

Saigon 6d Ngo Thoi Nhiem, Ward 7, District 3
4-5:30 p.m., December 9

A trilateral artistic cooperation between Belgium, France and Vietnam.

HCMC | Origami: Fold and unfold the miracle

BLANC Artspace, 57D Tu Xuong, Ward 7, Dictrict 3
9 a.m., December 15-17

Talkshow and workshop on Origami with artist Nguyen Hung Cuong, 

HCMC | Exhibition: Phuc Van Dang & Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen)

Chaosdowntown Cháo 121/61 Le Thi Rieng
11 a.m., December 15-31

A collective memory rebuilt from fragments of a destroyed Saigon by the two artists Phuc Van Dang and Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen).

Hanoi | Concert: Vietnamese Ethnic Music Orchestra

8 p.m., Tuesday, December 12
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien street

Seaphony - a Vietnamese ethnic music orchestra - will assemble 50 artisans, musicians and composers from ethnic groups across Vietnam to perform traditional instruments and ethnic songs on its debut night at the Hanoi Opera House on December 12. 

Music director Nhat Ly and musician Manh Tien have traveled to seven northern provinces this year, as well as tribal villages in the Central Highlands and Cham villages in the coastal provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, to meet artists from various ethnic groups to ask them to join the orchestra. 

Experimental music events featuring some of the artists have already been held in Hanoi to much acclaim from critics and experts in ethnic music. 

At a press conference at the Opera House, music director Nhat Ly said this is a long-term program dedicated to "evoking the potential of Southeast Asian music" with a focus on traditional instruments. Seaphony is a one-of-a-kind ethnic music orchestra that aims to create a platform for ethnic musicians from across the region. 

"Musicians in other countries in Southeast Asia all face the same challenge in terms of reaching out to artists, " said Vo Thanh Trung, director of Lune Production, the show's organizer. "We still don't have a specific project that can bring ethnic music from the region to a global level."

S.E.A Sound aims to expand by reaching out to musicians, composers and artists in other Southeast Asian countries over the next few years to build a community that shares a passion for ethnic music. 

The organizer has already staged several critically acclaimed performances including the famed My Village, A O Show, Teh Dar and the Mist. 

For tickets and more information please contact: seaphony@luneproduction.com / 091 105 30 30

Hanoi | Experimental: Beyond Sound

Heritage Space, Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyen Hoang
8 p.m., Friday, December 10

Latest experimental work of composers from the U.S. and Vietnam.

Hanoi | DJ: Solid grooves

RockStore Hanoi, 61 Ma May
10 p.m., Friday, December 9

Fresh from his latest performance at the Quest festival, Slim Buddah will perform at Rockstore for the very first time, bringing his signature Tech House sound to Hanoi's Old Quarter.

Hanoi | Nathalie Marin and Vietnam's National Orchestra

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien 
8 p.m., Friday, December 15

Famed French conductor with the prestigious Vietnam's National Orchestra. 

Hanoi | Cinerato Concert

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien street
7.30 p.m., Thursday, December 7

A concert of movie soundtracks played by musicians at Erato School of Music and Performing Arts.

Hanoi | The Four Palaces show

Worker Theater, 42 Trang Tien street
6 p.m., December 7, 9, 12

A unique traditional performance that reflects Vietnam's belief in Mother Goddesses

Tickets: From VND130,000 ($5.7)
Purchase here

Hanoi | Ionah Show 

Star Galaxy, 87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh
8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, December 5, 14, 16

A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.

Hanoi | Circus Show: My Village

Vietnam Tuong Theater, 51 Duong Thanh & Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien
6 p.m., Wednesday, December 6 and December 10

Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.

Hanoi | Cultural Show: The Quintessence of Tonkin

Da Phuc Village (near Thay Pagoda), Sai Son Commune, District Ba Dinh
7:30 p.m., December 6,8,9

In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.

Hanoi | Workshop: Improv Theater

Atelier Theatre de Hanoi, 21/5/2/12 Dang Thai Mai, Tay Ho
8 p.m., Friday, December 8

Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.

HCMC | Kid-friendly theater: The snow queen

Saigon Star International School
4:30 p.m., Saturday, December 9

'The Snow Queen', with an outstanding cast of Saigon Star students from Preschool up to Middle Years, together with a special performance by the teaching staff.

Hanoi | Bollywood Dance

Nsquare 51 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho
10.30 a.m., Thursday, December 14

Vibrant, energetic Bollywood dance workout

Hanoi | Weekly Movie Screening: Departures

Tranquil Books & Coffee 5 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hoan Kiem district
8 p.m., Thursday, December 7

Oscar-winning Japanese drama based on a memoir by Shinmon Aoki about a young man who returns to his hometown after a failed career as a cellist and stumbles across work as a nōkanshi—a traditional Japanese ritual mortician.

Free entry but maximum 20 seats. 

Hanoi | Literature on screen movie month: Never Let Me Go

TPD, 51 Tran Hung Dao
8:30 p.m., Thursday, December 7

2010 British dystopian romantic drama film based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel of the same name.

Hanoi | Screening: Captain Fantastic

ClickSpace Coworking & Spacebar Cafe Villa 15, Lane 76 To Ngoc Van
7 p.m., Wednesday, December 6

A story of love and extremes, the pleasurably freewheeling Captain Fantastic centers on a family that has found its bliss in splendid, unplugged isolation.

Hanoi | Screening and panel discussion: The Borneo Case

Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc
7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 10

In relation to both the International Human Rights Day (10 December) and Anti-Corruption Day (9 December), the Embassy and Consulate General of the Netherlands present two free screenings of the film The Borneo Case.

Hanoi |Double Feature: A Night of Cinema and Discussion Vol. 3

DeN 49 Lang Yen Phu
6 p.m., Sunday, December 10

Screenings of Robert Altman’s "The long goodbye" (1973) and  P.T. Anderson’s "Inherent vice" (2014) with follow-up discussions. 

 

HCMC |Thursday Outdoor Cinema: Mudbound

Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, D2
8:30 p.m., Thursday, December 7 

Mudbound offers a well-acted, finely detailed snapshot of American history whose scenes of rural class struggle resonate far beyond their period setting.

Phu Quoc | Epizode 2

Phu Quoc Island
6 a.m., Sunday, December 31

Epizode is an electronic music festival held on the beautiful Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc. 

Following the debut edition last year, the spectacular 11 day party will usher in the new year on its very first night in paradise, kicking off 2018 in style.

With numerous techno heavy hitters in attendance, as well as purveyors trance, rave, breaks and all manner of other alternative electronic styles, the festival's second edition in shaping up to be something truly special.

Tickets from VND 2.8 mln. ($123.5)

Hanoi | Open Mic with Stanford Reid

Glamour Pub & Restaurant, 40 Hang Buom
9 p.m., Tuesday, December 5

Glamour Pub's open mic with a classic feel. Special guest host Stanford Reid.

Hanoi | Art Night for Grown Ups

ClickSpace Coworking & Spacebar Cafe Villa 15, Lane 76 To Ngoc Van
7 p.m., Tuesday, December 5

An art event series at spacebar every Tuesday geared toward inspiring creativity in adults.

Hanoi | Hai Ba Trung Death Fest. pt.3

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho
7 p.m., Thurday, December 7

With bands from Japan and Vietnam in the line-up. 

Hanoi | The Beatles street show

Hoan Kiem Lake
9 a.m., Saturday, December 9

Exactly a full week or 7 days or 168 hours left until the date, where there will be about 50 world-renown songs of The Beatles played at 2 Le Thai To, opposite Thuy Ta, Ho Guom, Ha Noi.

Hanoi | Weekly Social Dance for beginners 

Hanoi Rock City 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho
7:30 p.m., December 6

The free beginner swing dancing class will be between 7:30 p.m. - 8:10 p.m.

Hanoi | Electronics masterclass: Al Kassian & Quan

Savage, 112 Xuan Dieu
8:30 p.m., Thursday, December 7

A new series of events dedicated to create synergies between German and Vietnam’s electronic music artists.

Hanoi | Jazz-rock: The Black Sheep Collective

DeN, 49 Lang Yen Phu, Tay Ho
8 p.m., Thursday, December 7

Hanoi's world-fusion psychedelic jazz-rock jam session is back!

Hanoi | Hanoi Soul Sessions 

BirdCage, Alley 264 Au Co, 1st junction turn right
Midnight, Friday, December 8

Fresh from Hanoi's funkiest wedding Dj Slowz returns to the Birdcage with crates of rare funk, soul disco and hip hop to warm those autumn evenings.

Hanoi | Open Mic with Stanford Reid

Glamour Pub, 40 Hang Buom
9 p.m., Tuesday, November 28

Great music, beer, snacks and open mic for comedian, improv artists, poets with the host Stanford Reid.

HCMC | Live Band: L'arrangé and Gwennili

Rogue Saigon, 13 Pasteur (floor 2)
8 p.m., December 8-9

The band plays a mix of songs from Brittany, Ireland as well as some original songs often inspired by Vietnam in French and English.

HCMC | Xmas Art Market

Inpages, 4 Le Van Mien
2 p.m., December 9-10

This Christmas, come to Le Van Mien Street in District 2 under the sparkling lights, Christmas music, cold drinks, surround yourself with cool people – and last but not least – satisfy your love of art and craft. It’s a perfect chance to pick up a Christmas gift for your beloved one or you can make your own through our series of workshops happening during the day.

Comments
Comments

Read more

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

What's On This Week: December 11-17

What's On This Week: December 11-17

 