What's On This Week: December 4 - 10

'Empty Forest’ by Tuan Andrew Nguyen - showcasing film, sculpture, photography and performance – reveals a landscape where the industry of ailing spiritual beliefs is feeding the most wretched of human desires, to irreversible effect, where the voice of the endangered sits on the edge of extinction. Nguyen explores the impact of traditional medicine in Vietnam on the plight of such wondrous creatures as the pangolin, rhino, turtle and deer, fascinated by the role and shape of human spiritual belief in its once interdependently respectful, yet now destructive relationship with the natural world.
‘Remnant’ - the first solo show of Le The Lam, showcases painting and sculpture, brings us into his inner world where lies psychological anxiety towards a society booming with economic and technological advancements, in spite of its post-war un-reconciled memories. In ‘Remnant’, fantasy scenarios played out in the artist’s
mind are situated within various imagined environments that suggest an affliction with his surroundings, a symptom he explores in order to understand truth, goodness and beauty.
Both exhibitions will be on view until 11 February 2018.
Free entry on opening day
Tickets:
Adults: VND35,000 ($1.5)
Students: VND25,000 ($1.1)
Children under 16: free
Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.
The exhibition will feature 16 portraits of women from Australia and Vietnam who have dared to share their face with their incredible stories of strength, resilience and survival.
The show will include work that has been created over the last six months including paintings, decor and furniture. There will also be older pieces on show including lamps, tables, desks, cabinets and much more. 10 percent of all sales will be given to the Humanitarian Services for Children of Vietnam's Blossom House for girls.
The Urban Sketchers of Hanoi are still calling for works on the capital to celebrate the year to come.
Some basic drawing materials, paper and boards are provided. There is music, a complimentary glass of wine, like minded people and good vibes.
The project aims to disrupt the cliché and common stereotype of Vietnam through a series of collectible photographic postcards taken by both local artists and those who are currently residing here.
The TDC63 exhibition will include over 200 selections of winning works from the TDC’s annual international typeface design competition and communication design competition selected by an international jury of top designers.
Lys Bui's illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.
A trilateral artistic cooperation between Belgium, France and Vietnam.
Talkshow and workshop on Origami with artist Nguyen Hung Cuong,
A collective memory rebuilt from fragments of a destroyed Saigon by the two artists Phuc Van Dang and Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen).
Seaphony - a Vietnamese ethnic music orchestra - will assemble 50 artisans, musicians and composers from ethnic groups across Vietnam to perform traditional instruments and ethnic songs on its debut night at the Hanoi Opera House on December 12.
Music director Nhat Ly and musician Manh Tien have traveled to seven northern provinces this year, as well as tribal villages in the Central Highlands and Cham villages in the coastal provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, to meet artists from various ethnic groups to ask them to join the orchestra.
Experimental music events featuring some of the artists have already been held in Hanoi to much acclaim from critics and experts in ethnic music.
At a press conference at the Opera House, music director Nhat Ly said this is a long-term program dedicated to "evoking the potential of Southeast Asian music" with a focus on traditional instruments. Seaphony is a one-of-a-kind ethnic music orchestra that aims to create a platform for ethnic musicians from across the region.
"Musicians in other countries in Southeast Asia all face the same challenge in terms of reaching out to artists, " said Vo Thanh Trung, director of Lune Production, the show's organizer. "We still don't have a specific project that can bring ethnic music from the region to a global level."
S.E.A Sound aims to expand by reaching out to musicians, composers and artists in other Southeast Asian countries over the next few years to build a community that shares a passion for ethnic music.
The organizer has already staged several critically acclaimed performances including the famed My Village, A O Show, Teh Dar and the Mist.
For tickets and more information please contact: seaphony@luneproduction.com / 091 105 30 30
Latest experimental work of composers from the U.S. and Vietnam.
Fresh from his latest performance at the Quest festival, Slim Buddah will perform at Rockstore for the very first time, bringing his signature Tech House sound to Hanoi's Old Quarter.
Famed French conductor with the prestigious Vietnam's National Orchestra.
A concert of movie soundtracks played by musicians at Erato School of Music and Performing Arts.
A unique traditional performance that reflects Vietnam's belief in Mother Goddesses.
Tickets: From VND130,000 ($5.7)
Purchase here
A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.
Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.
In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.
Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.
'The Snow Queen', with an outstanding cast of Saigon Star students from Preschool up to Middle Years, together with a special performance by the teaching staff.
Vibrant, energetic Bollywood dance workout
Oscar-winning Japanese drama based on a memoir by Shinmon Aoki about a young man who returns to his hometown after a failed career as a cellist and stumbles across work as a nōkanshi—a traditional Japanese ritual mortician.
Free entry but maximum 20 seats.
2010 British dystopian romantic drama film based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel of the same name.
A story of love and extremes, the pleasurably freewheeling Captain Fantastic centers on a family that has found its bliss in splendid, unplugged isolation.
In relation to both the International Human Rights Day (10 December) and Anti-Corruption Day (9 December), the Embassy and Consulate General of the Netherlands present two free screenings of the film The Borneo Case.
Screenings of Robert Altman’s "The long goodbye" (1973) and P.T. Anderson’s "Inherent vice" (2014) with follow-up discussions.
Mudbound offers a well-acted, finely detailed snapshot of American history whose scenes of rural class struggle resonate far beyond their period setting.
Epizode is an electronic music festival held on the beautiful Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc.
Following the debut edition last year, the spectacular 11 day party will usher in the new year on its very first night in paradise, kicking off 2018 in style.
With numerous techno heavy hitters in attendance, as well as purveyors trance, rave, breaks and all manner of other alternative electronic styles, the festival's second edition in shaping up to be something truly special.
Tickets from VND 2.8 mln. ($123.5)
Glamour Pub's open mic with a classic feel. Special guest host Stanford Reid.
An art event series at spacebar every Tuesday geared toward inspiring creativity in adults.
With bands from Japan and Vietnam in the line-up.
Exactly a full week or 7 days or 168 hours left until the date, where there will be about 50 world-renown songs of The Beatles played at 2 Le Thai To, opposite Thuy Ta, Ho Guom, Ha Noi.
The free beginner swing dancing class will be between 7:30 p.m. - 8:10 p.m.
A new series of events dedicated to create synergies between German and Vietnam’s electronic music artists.
Hanoi's world-fusion psychedelic jazz-rock jam session is back!
Fresh from Hanoi's funkiest wedding Dj Slowz returns to the Birdcage with crates of rare funk, soul disco and hip hop to warm those autumn evenings.
Great music, beer, snacks and open mic for comedian, improv artists, poets with the host Stanford Reid.
The band plays a mix of songs from Brittany, Ireland as well as some original songs often inspired by Vietnam in French and English.
This Christmas, come to Le Van Mien Street in District 2 under the sparkling lights, Christmas music, cold drinks, surround yourself with cool people – and last but not least – satisfy your love of art and craft. It’s a perfect chance to pick up a Christmas gift for your beloved one or you can make your own through our series of workshops happening during the day.