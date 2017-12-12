What's On This Week: December 11-17

inpages, 4 Le Van Mien,

6-8 p.m., December 14, 10 a.m., December 15, 16

From the organizer:

Saigon Lost & Found is a place where lost memories of Saigon can be reclaimed. Lys Bui's "From Saigon" and Dan Ni's "Saigon: A Blast Nostalgic" are two artists' books that retrieve the past memories of Saigon, where old buildings and nhạc vàng songs echo each other in the artists' imagination.

At the opening, inpages invites the audience to come meet the artists, read books, listen to songs and music. You will have a unique opportunity to claim and bring home a piece of memory of Saigon.

Saigon Lost & Found is part of Saigon Blueprint, a project which gathers collective memories of an urban Saigon that is disappearing.

More about the artists:

LYS BUI

Lys Bui is an illustrator and printmaker who alternates between New York and Saigon. Lys received her MFA in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts, New York, in 2016 and currently works as production assistant for Takashi Murakami in his New York studio. Lys has been experimenting different materials and techniques as a printmaker. Her illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.

DAN NI

Born and raised in Saigon but moved north to Hanoi to study design, Dan Ni is an artist, a graphic designer, and a human being who shares a gender-neutral vision of the world.

Free entry