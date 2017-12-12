What's On This Week: December 11-17

From the organizer:
Saigon Lost & Found is a place where lost memories of Saigon can be reclaimed. Lys Bui's "From Saigon" and Dan Ni's "Saigon: A Blast Nostalgic" are two artists' books that retrieve the past memories of Saigon, where old buildings and nhạc vàng songs echo each other in the artists' imagination.
At the opening, inpages invites the audience to come meet the artists, read books, listen to songs and music. You will have a unique opportunity to claim and bring home a piece of memory of Saigon.
Saigon Lost & Found is part of Saigon Blueprint, a project which gathers collective memories of an urban Saigon that is disappearing.
More about the artists:
Lys Bui is an illustrator and printmaker who alternates between New York and Saigon. Lys received her MFA in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts, New York, in 2016 and currently works as production assistant for Takashi Murakami in his New York studio. Lys has been experimenting different materials and techniques as a printmaker. Her illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.
Born and raised in Saigon but moved north to Hanoi to study design, Dan Ni is an artist, a graphic designer, and a human being who shares a gender-neutral vision of the world.
Free entry
“Vestige of a Land” explores the life of communal houses in Northern Vietnam along the Red River, a six-month joint cooperation between the artist Le Giang, Sino-Nom researcher Nguyen Dinh Hung, vernacular architect Pham Thanh Thuy and environmental consultant Nguyen Thuy Duong.
For a week, Vietnamese and South Korean artists discuss noise, public park and subcultures in a series of talks, installations, sketch and drawing.
Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.
See 200 award-winning typography works from books, posters, corporate branding, logos, web graphics, film to TV titles, including the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.
Salon Saigon pays tribute to the most locally and internationally recognized Vietnamese artists working today by creating a permanent collection, starting this December.
'Empty Forest’ by Tuan Andrew Nguyen reveals a landscape where the industry of ailing spiritual beliefs is feeding the most wretched of human desires, while ‘Remnant’, the first solo show of Le The Lam, brings us into his inner world where there's psychological anxiety towards a society booming with economic and technological advancements.
A collective memory rebuilt from fragments of a destroyed Saigon by the two artists Phuc Van Dang and Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen).
Lys Bui's illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.
Talkshow and workshop on Origami with artist Nguyen Hung Cuong.
As part of Saigon Blueprint, this exhibition, 10.5506° N, 107.0194° E (Ba Son's coordinates), invites artists to re-position the matter of Ba Son shipyard, Saigon’s oldest and most important maritime heritage site.
Seaphony - a Vietnamese ethnic music orchestra - will assemble 50 artisans, musicians and composers from ethnic groups across Vietnam to perform traditional instruments and ethnic songs on its debut night at the Hanoi Opera House on December 12.
Music director Nhat Ly and musician Manh Tien have traveled to seven northern provinces this year, as well as tribal villages in the Central Highlands and Cham villages in the coastal provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, to meet artists from various ethnic groups to ask them to join the orchestra.
Experimental music events featuring some of the artists have already been held in Hanoi to much acclaim from critics and experts in ethnic music.
At a press conference at the Opera House, music director Nhat Ly said this is a long-term program dedicated to "evoking the potential of Southeast Asian music" with a focus on traditional instruments. Seaphony is a one-of-a-kind ethnic music orchestra that aims to create a platform for ethnic musicians from across the region.
"Musicians in other countries in Southeast Asia all face the same challenge in terms of reaching out to artists," said Vo Thanh Trung, director of Lune Production, the show's organizer. "We still don't have a specific project that can bring ethnic music from the region to a global level."
S.E.A Sound aims to expand by reaching out to musicians, composers and artists in other Southeast Asian countries over the next few years to build a community that shares a passion for ethnic music.
The organizer has already staged several critically acclaimed performances including the famed My Village, A O Show, Teh Dar and the Mist.
For tickets and more information please contact: seaphony@luneproduction.com / 091 105 30 30
Vietnamese singer Vu Cat Tuong will be performing her latest hits from R&B, alternative rock to blues, pop and ballad.
Famed French conductor with the prestigious Vietnam's National Orchestra.
In continuation with the Liszt Recital 2016, this year, the themed series concert by pianist Luu Duc Anh will continue its 2nd issue with the works of Johannes Brahms on the occasion of the 120th death anniversary of the talented German composer.
Based on the original play of Molière, Vietnamese artist Tran Luc combines the French comedian's satire with contemporary social issues in Vietnam. Audience will meet a struggling Cinderella, a scholar obsessed with degrees or a waitress addicted to livestreaming.
Tickets: from VND500,000 ($22)
Buy tickets here.
A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.
Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.
In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.
Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.
A mix of bamboo cirque, acrobatic acts, contemporary dance and theatrical visual art.
Vietnamese director Viet Tu puts the incarnation ritual of Vietnam's Mother Goddess religion to a magnificent stage.
Discuss Maya Deren, the high priestess of experimental cinema and her volumptuous works that depict the pleasures and pains of the adventure of life.
Screening list:
#1 Meshes of the Afternoon, 1943, 14’
#2 At Land, 1944, 15’
#3 Ritual In Transfigured Time, 1946, 15’
#4 A Study in Choreography For Camera, 1946, 4’
#5 Meditation On Violence, 1948, 13’
#6 The Very Eye of Night, 1963, 15’
Donations are warmly welcomed.
Post-WWII Germany: Nearly a decade after his affair with an older woman came to a mysterious end, law student Michael Berg re-encounters his former lover as she defends herself in a war-crime trial.
“FILM storyteller” is a screening program that concentrates on the diversity of accesses and ways of reading film through three activities: screening, discussion and review.
In relation to both the International Human Rights Day (10 December) and Anti-Corruption Day (9 December), the Embassy and Consulate General of the Netherlands present two free screenings of the film The Borneo Case.
Ready to rave at the biggest EDM music event of 2017, with the return of "The King of Trance" - Armin van Buuren, #3 DJMag and a famous name in the Top 15 of DJMag?
Buy tickets here.
A heavy night with Nine-Elevens, a hardcore French band and four local rock bands.
Award-winning Aussie comedian Ro Campbell is returning to the standing stage in Vietnam for the third time, along with his Brit friend Grem Wood.
Travis Stewar (aka Machinedrum), a famous American electronic music producer, will be performing for his very first time in Vietnam.
Beats Bars N Breaks are back again with another bangin Hip Hop night to itch that scratch for all the Hanoi Hip Hop headz, this time with an open mic special!
David Lee Crow, Ghastly, an American DJ and record producer based in Los Angeles, is coming to 1900 for a raving EDM set during 'Roadtrip to 1900', an electronic music series.
The 7th birthday will be held in four amazing nights with many artists, bands, who’ve been the backbone of the live music in Hanoi.
Ngoc Nau, a Vietnamese artist interested in religious beliefs and freedom, is opening her own studio that displays multidisciplinary collaboration with various artists in Saigon.
Join Cantus Choir, Ly Hoang Kim, Minh Khoa and Minh Duc for a charity Christmas concert.
Oxygen is bringing the best of Saigon vendors, from food, wine to craft beer, plus a few jazz bands and a pole dance performance. Get ready for some mulled wine this Saturday.
Free entry