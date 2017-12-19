What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

Dazzling markets, cozy classical concerts and music festivals throughout the Christmas week.

Hanoi | Solo Exhibition: Poetic Amnesia

Nha San Collective, 15th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen
3-7 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday, December 13 – 24

From the organizer:

Poetic Amnesia is an experimentation in creating a half-real and half-fictitious visual experience, in which the viewer embodies the role of Tu Thuc, a Tran dynasty's mythical figure. Upon entering the exhibition, they would journey through the sphere of the artwork, where boundaries between real time and fictional time, real space and fantastical space become distorted.

Poetic Amnesia is a venture into a figment of Vietnamese history, one that deals with the history of our chu quoc ngu (Vietnam’s romanized script), and both the fantasies and the hard facts entailed. As Phan feels about for the remaining traces of chu quoc ngu's celebrated father (the French Jesuit missionary Alexandre de Rhodes), fate brought her to Rome where she was able to read Bento Thien’s handwritten letter to Giovanni Filippo de Marini. In the letter, he recounted Annam’s history through a series of myths, including the My Chau and Trong Thuy romance tale, as a metaphor for the love-hate relationship spanning thousands of generations between Vietnam and China. Inspired by these historical sources, Phan allows herself to lift feet off the ground, to tweak, to affix information and feelings in order to express perception of the multifacetedness of the processes of archiving, altering, erasing, revising and reconstructing human’s memory and their symbolic consciousness.

About the artist

Phan Thao Nguyen (b. 1987, Ho Chi Minh City) has pushed the boundaries of contemporary art in Vietnam. Through literature, philosophy and daily life, she observes ambiguous issues in social convention, history and tradition. An honours graduate from Singapore’s Lasalle College of the Arts in 2009, four years later Phan Thao Nguyen received an MFA in Painting and Drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). Today, in addition to her work as a multimedia artist, she has joined forces with artist Truong Cong Tung and curator Arlette Quynh-Anh Tran to form Art Labor. This collective explores cross-disciplinary practices and develops art projects that will benefit the local community. Phan Thao Nguyen is expanding her “theatrical fields”, including what she calls ‘performance gesture’ and moving images. She has exhibited widely in Southeast Asia and is a 2016-2017 Rolex Protégée, mentored by internationally acclaimed, New York-based, performance and video artist, Joan Jonas.

Free entry

Hanoi | Exhibition: Vestige of a Land

Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc
8 a.m. - 6 p.m., December 15 - January 12

“Vestige of a Land” explores the life of communal houses in Northern Vietnam along the Red River, a six-month joint cooperation between the artist Le Giang, Sino-Nom researcher Nguyen Dinh Hung, vernacular architect Pham Thanh Thuy and environmental consultant Nguyen Thuy Duong.

Hanoi | Showcase: Beyond Structure

4th floor, Agohub space, 12 Hoa Ma
3 p.m., Monday-Thursday, December 17 – December 21

Young architects and students testing their ideals and boundaries within the framework of Hanoi and their own utopian outlooks.

Hanoi | Exhibition: No & Meaning

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich
Opening: 6 p.m., Saturday, December 9, 2017
Until January 08, 2018

After 10 years of seclusion living a solitary, meditative life in the hillside of Da Lat, Vietnamese artist Nguyen Minh Thanh has reduced his art to a simple expression of his happiness.

Hanoi | Exhibition: Wooden Matrix - Viewfinder of the Past

Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc
7 p.m., Wednesday, December 20

As part of “Vestige of a Land”, a public talk will provide a general perspective regarding the remaining wooden matrices that still exist in Vietnam. i.e. their crafting processes, cultural and historical values.

Hanoi | Art Exhibition: Metamorphosis

Vicas Art Studio, 32 Hao Nam
5 p.m., Wednesday, December 20

“Metamorphosis” features 50 paintings by Vietnamese artist Nguyen Thi Mai, done with mostly acrylic on canvas and sometimes, lacquer painting.

Hanoi | Exhibition: Touching Point

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc
Opening: 5:30 p.m., Monday, December 18
Until December 23

Five Vietnamese artists, including the two sculptors Vu Quang Sang, Khong Do Tuyen and three painters Nguyen Thai Co, Tran Manh Hung, and Tran Ngoc Huong, meet and converse about the itinerary of art creation.

Hanoi | Installation: 'Le sac'

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi
November 9, 2017 - January 14, 2018

Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.

HCMC | Talk: Giving Culture a Central Place in Cities

RedDoor, 400/8 Le Van Sy, Ward 14, D3
7:30 p.m., Monday, December 25 

A dialogue between local/international, fresh/experienced practitioners about the role of cultural spaces in cities.

HCMC | Exhibition: 'Empty Forest' and 'Remnant'

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, D2
December 9, 2017 - February 7, 2018

'Empty Forest’ by Tuan Andrew Nguyen reveals a landscape where the industry of ailing spiritual beliefs is feeding the most wretched of human desires, while ‘Remnant’, the first solo show of Le The Lam, brings us into his inner world where there's psychological anxiety towards a society booming with economic and technological advancements.

 

HCMC | Exhibition: Phuc Van Dang & Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen)

Chaosdowntown Cháo, 121/61 Le Thi Rieng
11 a.m., December 15-31

A collective memory rebuilt from fragments of a destroyed Saigon by the two artists Phuc Van Dang and Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen).

HCMC | Solo exhibition: Rewind Saigon

Coeverything, 1st floor, 146 Vo Van Tan, D3
December 10-31

Lys Bui's illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.

HCMC | Exhibition: Le Sourire de la Mutation

HCMC Fine Art Museum, 97A Pho Duc Chinh, D1 
6 p.m., Thursday, December 21

A poetic vision of changing Vietnam through contemporary works of three Franco-Belgian-Vietnamese artists.

Hanoi | Christmas Concert with Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Cua Bac Church, 56 Phan Dinh Phung
8 p.m., Thursday, December 21

The first Christmas concert ever in the history of the Cua Bac Church, 2017 Christmas Concert will features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestra Suite in D major, which also includes he famous piece “Air on the G string”.

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra is joined by two choruses – the Hanoi Catholic Youth Choir and the Opera Choir – as well as four soloists, two of them are from Germany.

Donation: VND100,000 ($4.4) - at door

Hanoi | Christmas Concert at St.Joseph's Cathedral

St.Joseph's Cathedral, 40 Nha Chung
8 p.m., Monday, December 25

Maestoso, an orchestra of young Vietnamese artists will be showing their talents in the holy hall of St.Joseph's Cathedral.

Hanoi | Winter Concert Night with Winds, String Quartet & Piano

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange, 27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem
8 p.m., Friday, December 22

12 musicians from the Vietnam National Academy of Music, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Vietnam Military Band will perform Classical music and Contemporary music including some Japanese songs.

Hanoi | ”Beyond SOUND”: Day 04 – Alberto Novello

Heritage Space, Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyen Hoang, Cau Giay
8 p.m., Saturday, December 23

Scientist, composer, sound and video artist Alberto Novello will improvise live with his modular synthesizer, triggered by the sounds that he hears around him.

HCMC | Christmas Concert: See the Little Baby by Lumen

Huyen Sy Church, 1 Ton That Tung, D1
7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 21

Come join familiar hymns and raise funds for Ben San Leprosy Village in Binh Duong.

HCMC | Concert: A Night of Jean Sibelius

The Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Quare, District 1
8 p.m., Tuesday, December 19

In celebration of Finland’s 100th anniversary, Finland’s most precious gift to the world in general and musical legacy in particular, Jean Sibelius will be presented with his two important works.

Hanoi | Ionah Show 

Star Galaxy, 87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh
8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, December 19,21,23

A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.

Hanoi | Circus Show: My Village

Vietnam Tuong Theater, 51 Duong Thanh & Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien
6 p.m., December 19,20 & 8 p.m., December 21,24

Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.

Hanoi | Cultural Show: The Quintessence of Tonkin

Da Phuc Village (near Thay Pagoda), Sai Son Commune, District Ba Dinh
7:30 p.m., December 21-23

In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.

Hanoi | Workshop: Improv Theater

Atelier Theatre de Hanoi, 21/5/2/12 Dang Thai Mai, Tay Ho
8 p.m., every Friday, until Mar 2, 2018

Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.

HCMC | À Ố Show

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, D1
6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m., December 20-22

A mix of bamboo cirque, acrobatic acts, contemporary dance and theatrical visual art.

Hanoi | The Four Palaces show

Worker Theater, 42 Trang Tien street
6 p.m. & 7.30 p.m., December 21 & 23

Vietnamese director Viet Tu puts the incarnation ritual of Vietnam's Mother Goddess religion to a magnificent stage. 

HCMC | Cinema Talk: Madame Ching - Cinemagraph by Morgan Ommer

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, D2
7 p.m., Wednesday, December 20

‘Madame Ching’ tells the story of a 19th century prostitute named Yang Shi, who gradually rose to be Cheng I Sao (or Cheng’s Widow), the leader of the greatest armada of pirates in world history.

What intrigues and captivates Morgan about Cheng I Sao? What was it about this woman that made thousands of men succumb to her? Are all pirates doomed to a hapless and unsettled end offshore? Meet and listen to director Morgan Ommer as he addresses such enquiries and share with us his studies and practice revolving this controversial female figure.

Language: English with Vietnamese translation.

Free entry

Hanoi | Literature on screen movie month: Red Sorghum

TPD, 51 Tran Hung Dao
7:30 p.m., Friday, December 22

"In 1930s China a young woman is sent by her father to marry the leprous owner of a winery. In the nearby red sorghum fields she falls for one of his servants. When the master dies she finds herself inheriting the isolated business." -Brian Rawnsley

Hanoi | Screening: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien
8 p.m., Friday, December 22

A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Hanoi | Screening: Le Pere Noel

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien
3:30 p.m., Sunday, December 24

One night, a burglar in a Santa Claus costume is surprised by Victor, a young boy who believes he is the real Santa Claus. Victor then follows him, and they embark on an unexpected adventure that will change their lives.

Hanoi | The Arena - First Christmas

Quan Ngua Stadium, Van Cao, Ba Dinh District
7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 23

The Arena First Christmas is the most exciting Christmas event in Hanoi in 2017, joined by Estonian electronic music group I*wear Experiment and world-class DJ Jochen Miller, Thomas Gold and Exis.

Ticket: from VND99,000 ($4.4)

Hanoi | Emerging Sounds #2: Electronic Session

DeN, 49 Lang Yen Phu, Tay Ho
9 p.m., Sunday, December 24

Emerging Sounds is a series of events introducing up and coming Hanoi-base's artists and bands. This time: Minh Nguyen, Tuan and Annam.

Hanoi | Christmas Party by Tieng Viet Oi

Red River Tea Room, Alley 1 Au Co, 19 Xom Chua Kim Lien
8 p.m., Saturday, December 23

A perfect chance to practice your Vietnamese speaking skills in a relaxed and Christmas atmosphere.

Hanoi | Live Acoustic: Kien & Kaang

Tranquil Books and Coffee, 5 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hoan Kiem
9 p.m., Friday, December 22

Tea, coffee and sweet acoustic music.

Hanoi | Karaoke Madness with Greg Andersen

Glamour Pub & Restaurant, 40 Hang Buom
9 p.m., Friday, December 22

Come out for a crazy karaoke night where no song is off the table.

Hanoi | Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van
9 p.m., Sunday, December 24

Drinks, cocktails and an unforgettable Christmas Rock night.

HCMC | Underground & Improvised: Linh Hà / Tomes / Scobi Wan

Rogue Saigon, 2nd floor, 13 Pasteur, 
9 p.m., Friday, December 22

Linh Ha taps into the emotion of wonder, uplift, sorrow and reflection, through improvised looped vocal arrangements, accompanied by UK underground artist Tomes.

Da Lat | Mơ Concert: Into The Dream

The Kupid - Da Lat No Single, 47 Dang Thai Than, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province
2 p.m., Saturday, December 23

Join young Vietnamese with the latest underground hits in the misty kingdom of Da Lat.

Da Nang | Coco Starlight Fest

Cocobay Danang
11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday, December 22, 2017 - Tuesday, January 02, 2018

For 10 days, enjoy Christmas market, electronic music and mesmerizing festive decoration at Da Nang's entertainment complex Cocobay.

HCMC | Improvised show: MAC & mẮm tÔm ft fromage

Coeverything, 1st Floor, 146 Vo Van Tan
8 p.m., Thursday, December 21

Live improvised vocal, electronic beats and 3D mapping.

Hanoi | Mini concert: Sweet Christmas at Lotte

Lotte Department Store, 54 Lieu Giai
7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 24

Come and enjoy 'The Little Match Girl' musical and string quartet performance this Christmas.

Hanoi | Sunday Market: Gifts from Santa

ECOSunday Market, Pho Truc Department Store, EcoPark
8 p.m., Sunday, December 24

A cool ride to the suburb for a fresh, eco Christmas market.

HCMC | Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

Crescent Mall, 101 Ton Dat Tien, Phu My Hung, D7
December 14-31

50% off for gifts with grand Christmas parades and fun family weekends activities.

HCMC | Lost in Santa Claus Town

Vietopia Entertainment Complex, 2-4 Street 9, District 7
9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, December 23-24

A delightful weekend kid-friendly event.

