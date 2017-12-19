What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

From the organizer:
Poetic Amnesia is an experimentation in creating a half-real and half-fictitious visual experience, in which the viewer embodies the role of Tu Thuc, a Tran dynasty's mythical figure. Upon entering the exhibition, they would journey through the sphere of the artwork, where boundaries between real time and fictional time, real space and fantastical space become distorted.
Poetic Amnesia is a venture into a figment of Vietnamese history, one that deals with the history of our chu quoc ngu (Vietnam’s romanized script), and both the fantasies and the hard facts entailed. As Phan feels about for the remaining traces of chu quoc ngu's celebrated father (the French Jesuit missionary Alexandre de Rhodes), fate brought her to Rome where she was able to read Bento Thien’s handwritten letter to Giovanni Filippo de Marini. In the letter, he recounted Annam’s history through a series of myths, including the My Chau and Trong Thuy romance tale, as a metaphor for the love-hate relationship spanning thousands of generations between Vietnam and China. Inspired by these historical sources, Phan allows herself to lift feet off the ground, to tweak, to affix information and feelings in order to express perception of the multifacetedness of the processes of archiving, altering, erasing, revising and reconstructing human’s memory and their symbolic consciousness.
About the artist
Phan Thao Nguyen (b. 1987, Ho Chi Minh City) has pushed the boundaries of contemporary art in Vietnam. Through literature, philosophy and daily life, she observes ambiguous issues in social convention, history and tradition. An honours graduate from Singapore’s Lasalle College of the Arts in 2009, four years later Phan Thao Nguyen received an MFA in Painting and Drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). Today, in addition to her work as a multimedia artist, she has joined forces with artist Truong Cong Tung and curator Arlette Quynh-Anh Tran to form Art Labor. This collective explores cross-disciplinary practices and develops art projects that will benefit the local community. Phan Thao Nguyen is expanding her “theatrical fields”, including what she calls ‘performance gesture’ and moving images. She has exhibited widely in Southeast Asia and is a 2016-2017 Rolex Protégée, mentored by internationally acclaimed, New York-based, performance and video artist, Joan Jonas.
Free entry
“Vestige of a Land” explores the life of communal houses in Northern Vietnam along the Red River, a six-month joint cooperation between the artist Le Giang, Sino-Nom researcher Nguyen Dinh Hung, vernacular architect Pham Thanh Thuy and environmental consultant Nguyen Thuy Duong.
Young architects and students testing their ideals and boundaries within the framework of Hanoi and their own utopian outlooks.
After 10 years of seclusion living a solitary, meditative life in the hillside of Da Lat, Vietnamese artist Nguyen Minh Thanh has reduced his art to a simple expression of his happiness.
As part of “Vestige of a Land”, a public talk will provide a general perspective regarding the remaining wooden matrices that still exist in Vietnam. i.e. their crafting processes, cultural and historical values.
“Metamorphosis” features 50 paintings by Vietnamese artist Nguyen Thi Mai, done with mostly acrylic on canvas and sometimes, lacquer painting.
Five Vietnamese artists, including the two sculptors Vu Quang Sang, Khong Do Tuyen and three painters Nguyen Thai Co, Tran Manh Hung, and Tran Ngoc Huong, meet and converse about the itinerary of art creation.
Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.
A dialogue between local/international, fresh/experienced practitioners about the role of cultural spaces in cities.
'Empty Forest’ by Tuan Andrew Nguyen reveals a landscape where the industry of ailing spiritual beliefs is feeding the most wretched of human desires, while ‘Remnant’, the first solo show of Le The Lam, brings us into his inner world where there's psychological anxiety towards a society booming with economic and technological advancements.
A collective memory rebuilt from fragments of a destroyed Saigon by the two artists Phuc Van Dang and Phan Minh Tuan (LiarBen).
Lys Bui's illustrations feature city identities, the culture of her homeland, and her experience as an artist living in New York.
A poetic vision of changing Vietnam through contemporary works of three Franco-Belgian-Vietnamese artists.
The first Christmas concert ever in the history of the Cua Bac Church, 2017 Christmas Concert will features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestra Suite in D major, which also includes he famous piece “Air on the G string”.
The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra is joined by two choruses – the Hanoi Catholic Youth Choir and the Opera Choir – as well as four soloists, two of them are from Germany.
Donation: VND100,000 ($4.4) - at door
Maestoso, an orchestra of young Vietnamese artists will be showing their talents in the holy hall of St.Joseph's Cathedral.
12 musicians from the Vietnam National Academy of Music, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Vietnam Military Band will perform Classical music and Contemporary music including some Japanese songs.
Scientist, composer, sound and video artist Alberto Novello will improvise live with his modular synthesizer, triggered by the sounds that he hears around him.
Come join familiar hymns and raise funds for Ben San Leprosy Village in Binh Duong.
In celebration of Finland’s 100th anniversary, Finland’s most precious gift to the world in general and musical legacy in particular, Jean Sibelius will be presented with his two important works.
A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.
Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.
In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.
Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.
A mix of bamboo cirque, acrobatic acts, contemporary dance and theatrical visual art.
Vietnamese director Viet Tu puts the incarnation ritual of Vietnam's Mother Goddess religion to a magnificent stage.
‘Madame Ching’ tells the story of a 19th century prostitute named Yang Shi, who gradually rose to be Cheng I Sao (or Cheng’s Widow), the leader of the greatest armada of pirates in world history.
What intrigues and captivates Morgan about Cheng I Sao? What was it about this woman that made thousands of men succumb to her? Are all pirates doomed to a hapless and unsettled end offshore? Meet and listen to director Morgan Ommer as he addresses such enquiries and share with us his studies and practice revolving this controversial female figure.
Language: English with Vietnamese translation.
Free entry
"In 1930s China a young woman is sent by her father to marry the leprous owner of a winery. In the nearby red sorghum fields she falls for one of his servants. When the master dies she finds herself inheriting the isolated business." -Brian Rawnsley
A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.
One night, a burglar in a Santa Claus costume is surprised by Victor, a young boy who believes he is the real Santa Claus. Victor then follows him, and they embark on an unexpected adventure that will change their lives.
The Arena First Christmas is the most exciting Christmas event in Hanoi in 2017, joined by Estonian electronic music group I*wear Experiment and world-class DJ Jochen Miller, Thomas Gold and Exis.
Ticket: from VND99,000 ($4.4)
Emerging Sounds is a series of events introducing up and coming Hanoi-base's artists and bands. This time: Minh Nguyen, Tuan and Annam.
A perfect chance to practice your Vietnamese speaking skills in a relaxed and Christmas atmosphere.
Tea, coffee and sweet acoustic music.
Come out for a crazy karaoke night where no song is off the table.
Drinks, cocktails and an unforgettable Christmas Rock night.
Linh Ha taps into the emotion of wonder, uplift, sorrow and reflection, through improvised looped vocal arrangements, accompanied by UK underground artist Tomes.
Join young Vietnamese with the latest underground hits in the misty kingdom of Da Lat.
For 10 days, enjoy Christmas market, electronic music and mesmerizing festive decoration at Da Nang's entertainment complex Cocobay.
Live improvised vocal, electronic beats and 3D mapping.
Come and enjoy 'The Little Match Girl' musical and string quartet performance this Christmas.
A cool ride to the suburb for a fresh, eco Christmas market.
50% off for gifts with grand Christmas parades and fun family weekends activities.
A delightful weekend kid-friendly event.