Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Laura Chislett is an Australian flute player known for performing contemporary repertoires. She has recited and taught masterclasses in Australia, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Thailand and the USA. She has performed as a guest soloist with orchestra/ensemble at major festivals, including the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, the Sydney Spring Festival, Insel Musik Berlin, the Pittsburgh International Music Festival and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.
Program
Sonata in A Minor, Wq 132 - CPE Bach, 1747
Five Emily Dickinson Songs for flute and electronics - Kazumi Umeda (USA), 2012
Mei for solo flute - Kazuo Fukushima (Japan), 1962
Le Tombeau de Christian Lardé for solo flute - Tôn That Tiêt (Vietnam), 2013
Mélisande - Richard Meale (Australia),1996
Ulpirra - Ross Edwards (Australia), 1993
Venezia - Chris Dench (Australia), 1986
Backbone for flute and fixed media - Michael Smetanin (Australia), 2015
Syrinx - Claude Debussy (France), 1913
Surcharge: VND200,000 ($9)/person
Registration: manzihanoi@gmail.com