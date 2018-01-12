Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Laura Chislett is an Australian flute player known for performing contemporary repertoires. She has recited and taught masterclasses in Australia, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Thailand and the USA. She has performed as a guest soloist with orchestra/ensemble at major festivals, including the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, the Sydney Spring Festival, Insel Musik Berlin, the Pittsburgh International Music Festival and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Program

Sonata in A Minor, Wq 132 - CPE Bach, 1747

Five Emily Dickinson Songs for flute and electronics - Kazumi Umeda (USA), 2012



Mei for solo flute - Kazuo Fukushima (Japan), 1962



Le Tombeau de Christian Lardé for solo flute - Tôn That Tiêt (Vietnam), 2013



Mélisande - Richard Meale (Australia),1996



Ulpirra - Ross Edwards (Australia), 1993



Venezia - Chris Dench (Australia), 1986



Backbone for flute and fixed media - Michael Smetanin (Australia), 2015



Syrinx - Claude Debussy (France), 1913

Surcharge: VND200,000 ($9)/person

Registration: manzihanoi@gmail.com