What’s On

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

January 12, 2018 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2018
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

The concert will feature works by world-famous composers Bach, Debussy, Kazuo Fukushima...

Laura Chislett is an Australian flute player known for performing contemporary repertoires. She has recited and taught masterclasses in Australia, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Thailand and the USA. She has performed as a guest soloist with orchestra/ensemble at major festivals, including the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, the Sydney Spring Festival, Insel Musik Berlin, the Pittsburgh International Music Festival and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Program

Sonata in A Minor, Wq 132 - CPE Bach, 1747

Five Emily Dickinson Songs for flute and electronics - Kazumi Umeda (USA), 2012

Mei for solo flute - Kazuo Fukushima (Japan), 1962

Le Tombeau de Christian Lardé for solo flute - Tôn That Tiêt (Vietnam), 2013

Mélisande - Richard Meale (Australia),1996

Ulpirra - Ross Edwards (Australia), 1993

Venezia - Chris Dench (Australia), 1986

Backbone for flute and fixed media - Michael Smetanin (Australia), 2015

Syrinx - Claude Debussy (France), 1913

Surcharge: VND200,000 ($9)/person

Registration: manzihanoi@gmail.com

Tags: flute concert Laura Chislett
 
