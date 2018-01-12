Talk: Mother Goddess Worship Tradition/Sanctuaries and Rituals

For Vietnamese, belief plays an extremely important role and strongly represents Vietnamese culture. Religion not only helps to alleviate pain and loss, but also encourages people to embrace goodness and overcome life's hardships. Among different beliefs and religions practiced in Vietnam, Mother Goddess of the Four Palaces remains one of the most popular worship traditions.

In the past, it was once labeled as superstition and banned nationwide. The Mother Goddess worship tradition only rose to international recognition in 2016 when UNESCO recognized it as world's intangible heritage. It is today a symbol of Vietnamese culture.

Speakers:

- Medium master Ngoc Duc

- Medium master Nguyen Tat Kim Hung

- Chau van artist Hong Tinh Chen

- Le Khanh Ly

- Photographer Nguyen Long Hung

Program Coordinator: Tran Quang Dung

Language: Vietnamese

Free entry