VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Talk: Mother Goddess Worship Tradition/Sanctuaries and Rituals

January 12, 2018 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 am, Sat 13 Jan 2018
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Discussion with medium masters and chau van artists.

For Vietnamese, belief plays an extremely important role and strongly represents Vietnamese culture. Religion not only helps to alleviate pain and loss, but also encourages people to embrace goodness and overcome life's hardships. Among different beliefs and religions practiced in Vietnam, Mother Goddess of the Four Palaces remains one of the most popular worship traditions.

In the past, it was once labeled as superstition and banned nationwide. The Mother Goddess worship tradition only rose to international recognition in 2016 when UNESCO recognized it as world's intangible heritage. It is today a symbol of Vietnamese culture.

Speakers

- Medium master Ngoc Duc 

- Medium master Nguyen Tat Kim Hung

- Chau van artist Hong Tinh Chen

- Le Khanh Ly

- Photographer Nguyen Long Hung

Program Coordinator: Tran Quang Dung

Language: Vietnamese

Free entry

Tags: Mother Goddess talk
 
Read more
Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures

Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures

Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

What's On This Christmas: December 17-24

What's On This Week: December 11-17

What's On This Week: December 11-17

 
go to top