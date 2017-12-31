Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Hanoi

Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square near Hoan Kiem Lake is always packed on New Year's Eve, and this year will be no exception. Instead of traditional fireworks, there will be a countdown party hosted by chart-topping Vietnamese artists along with Ummet Ozcan, a world famous DJ.

OR here are some other options of wild NYE parties in town for all-night ragers to wrap up the year on a tipsy note.

New Year's Eve @ Hanoi Rock City

NYE @ Sidewalk Hanoi

Bangers & Mash: Chavez NYE Party

Gingerwork NYE Temple of Boom Gathering

2018 NYE Countdown Party @ Polite & Co

NYE at Savage

If you don’t want to join the overwhelming crowds outside, a dinner with a view it the perfect answer for you and your loved ones. Nothing is better than finishing the year with a juicy filet mignon and a classic Martini as you plan for the year ahead.

Rooftop at 82 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hanoi

Skyline Hanoi at 38 Gia Ngu Street Gia Ngư

6 degrees at 189 Nghi Tam

Da Nang

Da Nang is shooting for the stars this year with a fireworks show featuring over 1,000 rockets, Catherine wheels and Roman candles.

Location: East of the Han River, North of Dragon Bridge.

If you are a lantern-lover and in need of capturing precious moments on film, Hoi An is the place to go. Explore the ancient town to satisfy your inner wanderlust, or just simply dive into a random bar as Abba’s “Happy New Year” blares out.

Ho Chi Minh City

If you are a fan of fireworks, Ho Chi Minh City is the place to be this festive season.

There will be 15-minute shows above Thu Thiem Tunnel, Dam Sen Park in District 11, Cu Chi Tunnels in Cu Chi District and Rung Sac Square in Can Gio District.

Four times the fun, it promises to be a blast!

These rooftop cafes and bars in the central district can guarantee the best view of the fireworks:

EON 51 Cafe, Level 50/51/52, Bitexco Financial Tower, No. 2 Hai Trieu St., District 1

Café Cardinal, The Reverie Saigon (Level 6), 22-36 Nguyen Hue Boulevard, District 1

M Bar, Hotel Majestic Saigon, No. 1, Dong Khoi St, District 1

Want to greet 2018 with rave-tastic dance? Saigon offers you plenty of amazing countdown parties:

New Year’s Countdown Lights 2018 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street

Brew Years Eve @ Heart of Darkness

Tiger Remix music festival in front of the Independence Palace | Free entry

PIU PIU NYE Massive Black-Out

NYE Party @ The Lighthouse

D2 NYE House Party @ Soma

NYE Go Rogue

Retro NYE Saigon @ The Old Compass Cafe & Bar

Nothing Special // NYE 2018 // La Bodega

Or...

For a less explosive year-end, how about getting away from the city to enjoy a peaceful New Year’s Eve? Gather a few close friends and family, fill a container with cold beer and prepare some tasty meat to fire up the barbecue. Forget about the past year and focus on the future.