Video
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes

An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of Hanoi's Old Quarter.
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum

Phu An Bamboo Village in the southern province of Binh Duong opened in 1999 and won the UNDP ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge

A group of Vietnamese travelers experience the joy of discovering the rugged, raw beauty of ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about

The Onagadori, a Japanese breed of chicken with extra long tails, are being bred in southern ...
June 06, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon

A converted container truck selling banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is attracting a lot of attention ...
June 04, 2019 | 08:02 pm GMT+7
Rice drying a seasonal hazard on Thang Long Boulevard

For a week, about 6 km of the Thang Long Boulevard is illegally used for drying rice, undermining ...
June 03, 2019 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Thai ethnic minority woman ekes out a living gathering moss

The stone moss that grows underwater in shallow streams is an unusual culinary specialty of the ...
June 01, 2019 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Public calls advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe

There is apprehension among the public that allowing projection of LED displays on Saigon's streets ...
May 31, 2019 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty

Coconut rice paper is a specialty of Tam Quan Town, in Binh Dinh Province, one of Vietnam's largest ...
May 31, 2019 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Hanoi open air gym has all equipment made from scrap

On the banks of the Red River, many people work out for free in an outdoor gym with equipment made ...
May 29, 2019 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River

HCMC culture officials have proposed that parts of the Binh Loi railway bridge, built by the French ...
May 28, 2019 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born

Every evening, there is a mad rush of running, yelling and pushing. 15 minutes later, the Ben Thanh ...
May 26, 2019 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Saigon skyscraper drawings a historical record

An Englishman painstakingly uses pen and ink to capture Saigon's old and new buildings from ...
May 26, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city

Two Vietnamese lensmen recorded the traffic in hyperlapse and captured the vitality of the ...
May 25, 2019 | 08:45 pm GMT+7
