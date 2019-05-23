The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi artist makes enchanting 3D Old Quarter lightboxes
An artist combines LED lighting and the Japanese art of kirigami to create magical lightboxes of Hanoi's Old Quarter.
Natural sweetness to soothe parched throats - sugarcane juice
Sugarcane juice has a ubiquitous, perennial presence in Vietnam. It is tasty, cheap and cool.
First bamboo village in Vietnam a living museum
Phu An Bamboo Village in the southern province of Binh Duong opened in 1999 and won the UNDP ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
Snippets from a daunting Fansipan mount challenge
A group of Vietnamese travelers experience the joy of discovering the rugged, raw beauty of ...
June 08, 2019 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Bred in Vietnam: Roosters with a long tail to crow about
The Onagadori, a Japanese breed of chicken with extra long tails, are being bred in southern ...
June 06, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
A banh mi that slides to the sidewalk in Saigon
A converted container truck selling banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is attracting a lot of attention ...
June 04, 2019 | 08:02 pm GMT+7
Rice drying a seasonal hazard on Thang Long Boulevard
For a week, about 6 km of the Thang Long Boulevard is illegally used for drying rice, undermining ...
June 03, 2019 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Thai ethnic minority woman ekes out a living gathering moss
The stone moss that grows underwater in shallow streams is an unusual culinary specialty of the ...
June 01, 2019 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Public calls advertising projectors on streets driving distractions, unsafe
There is apprehension among the public that allowing projection of LED displays on Saigon's streets ...
May 31, 2019 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty
Coconut rice paper is a specialty of Tam Quan Town, in Binh Dinh Province, one of Vietnam's largest ...
May 31, 2019 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Hanoi open air gym has all equipment made from scrap
On the banks of the Red River, many people work out for free in an outdoor gym with equipment made ...
May 29, 2019 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Bid to preserve vestiges of old bridge over Saigon River
HCMC culture officials have proposed that parts of the Binh Loi railway bridge, built by the French ...
May 28, 2019 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
15 minutes of apparent mayhem. And a market is born
Every evening, there is a mad rush of running, yelling and pushing. 15 minutes later, the Ben Thanh ...
May 26, 2019 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Saigon skyscraper drawings a historical record
An Englishman painstakingly uses pen and ink to capture Saigon's old and new buildings from ...
May 26, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Video of traffic on Saigon bridges shows vibrant city
Two Vietnamese lensmen recorded the traffic in hyperlapse and captured the vitality of the ...
May 25, 2019 | 08:45 pm GMT+7
News
Construction ministry inspectors accused of soliciting bribes
A Construction Ministry inspectors’ team has been reported by Vinh Phuc Police for alleged ...
Alcohol destroyed my brother’s life. Don’t let it destroy yours
As long as drinking is a cultural necessity and worn as a badge of social honor, there will be a ...
Business
Finance ministry affiliate to divest from Maritime Bank
The Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation will auction a 0.34 percent stake in Maritime Bank ...
SBV to remove daily transaction cap for e-wallets
The State Bank of Vietnam plans to scrap the VND20 million ($856) daily transaction limit for ...
World
Iran slams US after Trump nuclear weapons comment
Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for "causing tensions" after President Donald Trump ...
Everest 'traffic jam' survivor calls for tougher rules
Ameesha Chauhan, a survivor of the Everest "traffic jam" who is in hospital recovering from ...
Most Read
Top coffee chains record double digit growth
1
Prime Minister sets ambitious target in plastic waste fight
2
World Bank sounds warning about Vietnam’s gloomy water situation
3
US coast guard promises long-term, tight cooperation with Vietnam
4
Samsung to release Park Hang-seo limited edition S10 phone only in Vietnam
5
We are hospitable, but we can also be annoying
6
Vietnamese should pay ‘goodbye fee’ when exiting country: lawmaker
7
Young South Koreans make a beeline for Vietnam as jobs dry up at home
8
VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins
9
African swine fever reaches Saigon
10
Travel & Life
50,000 pilgrims visit Huong Pagoda on festival’s opening day
February 11, 2019 GMT+7
Welcome Tet with thousands of piggybanks at Dong Nai park
February 10, 2019 GMT+7
Where the Buddha sits on the back of a king
February 10, 2019 GMT+7
The unique moss-covered rocks of Eo Gio bay
February 10, 2019 GMT+7
For the year of the Pig, Vietnamese artists show their versions of the chubby animal
February 08, 2019 GMT+7