Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

This year, Christmas is merrier and more dazzling than ever at Crescent Mall. Come visit anytime until December 31 for Christmas fair, parades and weekend activities.

Christmas Fair

Find the perfect gifts for your loved ones with up to 50 percent off, from toys, clothing, accessories, gadgets, home decor to perfume and cosmetics.

Christmas Parade

The Grand Christmas Parade will be the mall’s highlight on December 17 and December 14, featuring mascots of reindeers, snowman, princesses and Santa Claus.

Weekend Special

Wondering how to spend your family weekends during the holidays? Crescent Mall has loads of fun and entertaining activities for the whole family.

Until December 31