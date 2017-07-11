VnExpress International
Workshop: The Art of Practical Lighting

July 11, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sun 16 Jul 2017
Creative Lab by UP

An introduction to the use of lighting in creative production. 

workshop-the-art-of-practical-lighting
 

This is a talk with a digital presentation and a practical demonstration on the use of various lighting sources to create interesting effects. This workshop is for a seated audience and is open to anyone.

Program Schedule:

2 p.m. Introduction of speaker by Up

2:05 p.m. Presentation and talk on a creative approach to lighting

2:45 p.m. Q & A

3 p.m. Coffee Break (and demo set up)

3:20 p.m. Practical lighting demonstration

4:30 p.m. Q&A

4:45 p.m. Wrap up and one-to-one

5 p.m. Finish

Guest Speaker: Mr. Huren Marsh
Huren has a wide range of professional experiences across interior design, architecture and exhibition design, including works with Casson Mann Design

Free registration here
Or inbox the fanpage and email at events@up-co.vn

