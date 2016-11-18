#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

International virtuosos, creative film makers and theater crews are gathering in both major cities this weekend. Embrace this unique chance to enjoy elating repertoires, screenings, exhibition and musicals.

Check out detailed schedules on our What's On page.

|| European Music Festival 2016 ||

Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham Street & Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2016

The European Music Festival is presenting top-notch concerts put on by virtuosos from Austria, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussel), France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden. Repertoires that celebrate the richness of European culture are sure to satisfy a diverse audience.

Free entrance

For more information, click here.

|| DocFest 2016: Reality Transformed ||

Goethe Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi

7 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2016

For the fourth year, DocLab and Goethe-Institut Hanoi are extremely proud to present the current edition of Hanoi DocFest - Vietnam’s only annual festival dedicated to independent creative documentaries and hybrid films.

Under this year’s theme “Realities Transformed”, the festival will showcase fresh documentary and experimental films coming mostly from Vietnam, but also Southeast Asia and Europe, that express and reflect contemporary life and society in exciting ways beyond conventional realism.

Free entrance.

For more information, click here.

|| International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016 ||

Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, November 18-19, 2016

International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016 will take place in Hanoi from November 12 to 19 with workshops and plays performed by international crews from China, the Philippines, Japan, Greece, Germany, Panama, France and Vietnam.

For tickets and schedule information, click here.

|| Danish Film Week ||

National Cinema Center 87 Lang Ha, Hanoi

Opening: 12 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016

From November 19-27, the Danish Film Week will screen eight films: "A Royal Affair", "The Candidate", "Freddy Frogface", "A Hijacking", "Mini and the Mozzies", "The Hunt", "The Circus Dynasty" and "Silent Heart". Via the Danish Film Week, Vietnamese audiences will have an opportunity to better understand modern Danish life and experience Denmark's contemporary film industry.

For ticket information, click here.

|| European Music Festival 2016 ||

Ho Chi Minh Conservatory of Music, 112 Nguyen Du Street, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2016

The European Music Festival is presenting top-notch concerts put on by virtuosos from Austria, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussel), France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden. Repertoires that celebrate the richness of European culture are sure to satisfy a diverse audience.

Free entrance

For more information, click here.

|| Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, HCMC

Opening: 4 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016

An insightful exhibition of the natural world, Flat Sunlight attempts to change our perception and relationship with the natural world we intrinsically rely on and belong to.

Free entrance.

For more information, click here.

|| Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne' ||

Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016

One of the most well-known works for classical music lovers returns to Vietnam for its second showing.

For more information, click here.

|| Danish Film Week ||

Cinebox 212 Ly Chinh Thang, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Opening: 12 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016

From November 19-27 the Danish Film Weeks will screen eight films: "A Royal Affair", "The Candidate", "Freddy Frogface", "A Hijacking", "Mini and the Mozzies", "The Hunt", "The Circus Dynasty" and "Silent Heart". Via the Danish Film Weeks, Vietnamese audiences will have an opportunity to better understand modern Danish life and experience Denmark's contemporary film industry.

For ticket information, click here.