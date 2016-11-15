danish-film-week

From November 19-27 the Danish Film Weeks will screen eight films: A Royal Affair, The Candidate, Freddy Frogface, A Hijacking , Mini and the Mozzies, The Hunt, The Circus Dynasty and Silent Heart. The screening will take place during these two weekends in Hanoi at the National Cinema Center, 87 Lang Ha, and Ho Chi Minh city at Cinebox, 212 Ly Chinh Thang, District 3. The selected films are internationally acclaimed with various awards and nominations.

Via the Danish Film Weeks, Vietnamese audience will have an opportunity to better understand the Danish modern life and experience Danish contemporary film industry that has created a lot of talented actors and film makers with worldwide reputation.

Film-lovers can win tickets by visiting the Embassy of Denmark on Facebook and joining an online competition before Monday 14 November at 12 p.m. Winners will be announced Wednesday 16 November.