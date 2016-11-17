VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

November 17, 2016 | 01:20 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 18 Nov 2016
Youth Theatre, 11 Ngo Thi Nham & Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam, Hanoi

The European music festival celebrates the 15th anniversary of its presence in Vietnam by a colorful feast.

european-music-festival-2016-hanoi

The European Music Festival 2016 will take place from November 18 to December 3 at the Youth Theatre and Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi and the Conservatory of Music in Ho Chi Minh City.

This annual cultural event is jointly-organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, the Embassies of EU Member States and the European Cultural Institutes.

Bringing together musical talents from the European Union, the European Music Festival aims to reach a diverse audience with repertoires that celebrate the richness of European culture.

The 15th edition of the festival will once again present top-notch concerts put on by virtuosos from Austria, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussel), France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

The festival will include a total of 16 concerts in both cities that invite artists and audiences of all ages to experience music in established and conventional settings, exploring the combination of classic and contemporary rhythms. The repetoire will include classic music, improvisational jazz, indie pop, blues and rock.

Schedules:

eff2016-schedule1

Free entrance: Tickets can be reserved and obtained from November 15 at the following locations:

Goethe Institut
56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street
Tel: 04 3734 2251/52

L'Espace
24 Trang Tien Street,
Tel.: 04 3936 2164

For more information, visit their website.

Tags: european music festival
 
Read more
Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Italian Food Festival 2016

Italian Food Festival 2016

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui

Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui

DocFest 2016: Reality Transformed

DocFest 2016: Reality Transformed

Exhibition 'Japanese Pottery: The Rising Generation from Traditional Japanese'

Exhibition 'Japanese Pottery: The Rising Generation from Traditional Japanese'

 
go to top