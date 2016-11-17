European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

The European Music Festival 2016 will take place from November 18 to December 3 at the Youth Theatre and Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi and the Conservatory of Music in Ho Chi Minh City.

This annual cultural event is jointly-organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, the Embassies of EU Member States and the European Cultural Institutes.

Bringing together musical talents from the European Union, the European Music Festival aims to reach a diverse audience with repertoires that celebrate the richness of European culture.

The 15th edition of the festival will once again present top-notch concerts put on by virtuosos from Austria, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussel), France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

The festival will include a total of 16 concerts in both cities that invite artists and audiences of all ages to experience music in established and conventional settings, exploring the combination of classic and contemporary rhythms. The repetoire will include classic music, improvisational jazz, indie pop, blues and rock.

Schedules:

Free entrance: Tickets can be reserved and obtained from November 15 at the following locations:

Goethe Institut

56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street

Tel: 04 3734 2251/52

L'Espace

24 Trang Tien Street,

Tel.: 04 3936 2164

For more information, visit their website.