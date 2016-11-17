VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

November 17, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 18 Nov 2016
Ho Chi Minh Conservatory of Music, 112 Nguyen Du Street, District 1, HCMC

This marks the 15th anniversary of the festival in Vietnam.

european-music-festival-2016-ho-chi-minh-city

The European Music Festival 2016 will take place from November 18 to December 3 at the Youth Theatre and Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi and the Conservatory of Music in Ho Chi Minh City.

This annual cultural event is jointly-organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, the Embassies of EU Member States and the European Cultural Institutes.

The 15th edition of the annual festival, will include a total of 16 concerts in both cities, welcoming artists from Austria, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussel), France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden. The program will include classical selections as well as improvisational jazz, indie pop, blues and rock.

Schedule:

eff2016-schedule1

Free entrance. Tickets can be reserved and obtained starting on November 15 in both cities at the following locations:.

Goethe Institut

18 Road no. 1, Cu xa Do Thanh, Ward 4, Dist.3

Tel.: 08 38 326 716 ext. 14

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

IDECAF

31 Thai Van Lung Street, District 1

Tel.: 08 3829 5451

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Tags: European music festival
 
Read more
Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Italian Food Festival 2016

Italian Food Festival 2016

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui

Flat Sunlight: Artist Talk with Lena Bui

DocFest 2016: Reality Transformed

DocFest 2016: Reality Transformed

 
go to top