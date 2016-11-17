European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

The European Music Festival 2016 will take place from November 18 to December 3 at the Youth Theatre and Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi and the Conservatory of Music in Ho Chi Minh City.

This annual cultural event is jointly-organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, the Embassies of EU Member States and the European Cultural Institutes.

The 15th edition of the annual festival, will include a total of 16 concerts in both cities, welcoming artists from Austria, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussel), France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden. The program will include classical selections as well as improvisational jazz, indie pop, blues and rock.

Schedule:

Free entrance. Tickets can be reserved and obtained starting on November 15 in both cities at the following locations:.

Goethe Institut

18 Road no. 1, Cu xa Do Thanh, Ward 4, Dist.3

Tel.: 08 38 326 716 ext. 14

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

IDECAF

31 Thai Van Lung Street, District 1

Tel.: 08 3829 5451

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.