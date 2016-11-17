VnExpress International
What’s On

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

November 17, 2016 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 19 Nov 2016
Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, HCMC

One of the most well-known works for classical music lovers returns to Vietnam for its second showing.

comic-opera-la-vie-parisienne

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) proudly presents a comic opera, one of the most well-known works of this genre – “La Vie Parisienne” (Parisian Life) from the French composer Jacques Offenbach.

Composed in 1866, the jokes and romantic plot continue to apply after more than 100 years. “La Vie Parisienne” inspired many directors and artists to re-stage the work. In 1997, on the occasion of the Francophonie Summit, French experts collaborated with the Vietnam National Opera Ballet to put the show on in Hanoi. It was performed in Vietnamese language in a classical style. HBSO will perform the songs in French and the dialogue in Vietnamese with English subtitles.

Content of the opera:

“La Vie Parisienne” revolves around the jokes, pranks, and flirtations of the two middle-class Parisienne men: Bobinet and Gardefeu. Both of them once loved a girl named Metella, but found out she had affections for a third, wealthy man. Consequently, the pair resent the aristocracy and intend to humiliate them. The opportunity comes when they meet the Baron Gondremarck, a Swede who has traveled to Paris. The two Parisiennes enlist chambermaids, the glover, and the boot maker to pose as members of the town's upper crust to dupe Gondremarck.

Ticket price: VND800,000 ($35.7) – VND650,000 ($29) – 550,000 ($24.5) – 400,000 ($17.8) – 150,000 ($6.7) (for students only)

For online booking, visit Ticketbox.

