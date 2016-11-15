International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016 will take place in Hanoi from November 12 to 19 with workshops and plays performed by international crews from: China, Philippines, Japan, Greece, Germany, Panama, France and Vietnam.

November 16 - 17: Mask Theatre "Hotel Paradiso"

Performed by: Familie Floz, Germany

"Hotel Paradiso" – the German contribution to the International Experimental Theatre Festival Hanoi – is characterized by black humor with a hint of melancholy.

Strange things happen at the traditional Hotel Paradiso that is managed with some difficulty by an old lady and her family. The son dreams of his great love while fighting his sister in his effort to gain control of the hotel. Meanwhile, the maid is in the habit of stealing the hotel guests' valuables, and the cook chops up much more than just pork. A first corpse turns up causing all the hotel's staff and guests to get mixed up in a turmoil of fatal events. Dark abysses open up between the dizzy heights, threatening to devour all of the protagonists. The hotel's decline seems to be inevitable, since corpses are always bad for business...

November 17: The Seagull

Performed by: Theatre Centre Without Walls/Theatre Company A La Place (Japan).

November 18: Ramayana

Performed by: Henan Beijing Opera Troupe, China.

Free of charge tickets available from November 11, 2016 at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

