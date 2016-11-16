VnExpress International
DocFest 2016: Reality Transformed

November 16, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Fri 18 Nov 2016
Exhibition: 18 2016 to 20 2016, 07:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Goethe Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi

A series of films from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Macao, Germany, France and Portugal.

docfest-2016-reality-transformed

For the fourth year, DocLab and Goethe-Institut Hanoi are extremely proud to present the current edition of Hanoi DocFest -- Vietnam’s only annual festival dedicated to independent creative documentaries and hybrid films.

Under this year’s theme “Realities Transformed”, the festival will showcase fresh documentary and experimental films coming mostly from Vietnam, but also Southeast Asia and Europe, that express and reflect contemporary life and society in exciting ways beyond conventional realism.

At DocFest 2016, you will be able to discover ideas personally close to the filmmakers as well as explore broader social issues through a series of films from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Macao, Germany, France and Portugal, and will also have a chance to meet and talk with the filmmakers.

This year's program also expands to include new workshops and discussions: a two-day workshop with German filmmaker Philip Widmann on documentary and hybrid film development processes; a discussion on the representation of landscape in films with Tran Ngoc Hieu and Nguyen Trinh Thi; as well as panel talks with Indonesian curator Hafiz Rancajale and young and dynamic Vietnamese filmmakers such as Truong Minh Quy, Pham Thu Hang, Ta Minh Duc, Pham Ngoc Lan, Do Van Hoang, Nguyen Thi Tham and Tran Phuong Thao.

A long weekend of film screenings, discussions and dialogue exchange offers many opportunities to engage with contemporary Vietnamese cinema.

For full program, click here.

Free entrance

Tags: DocFest Reality Transformed
 
