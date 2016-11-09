VnExpress International
Hibiya Line, Youss at The Observatory

November 9, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Thu 10 Nov 2016
pin The Observatory 5 Nguyễn Tất Thành, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

Finest disco, house and techno this Thursday.

Obs resident Hibiya Line is joined by Youss for a journey through the dance cosmos, taking in the finest disco, house and techno to ensure the weekend starts right here.

HIBIYA LINE

Hibiya Line is not Japanese. Behind that name hides Dan, a Swiss-Vietnamese guy who in 2006 began playing live acts mixing house and techno in his hometown of Lausanne, Switzerland.

In 2013, he founded The Observatory, an underground club that is naturally dedicated to the music he likes. The Observatory has obtained a reputation for itself in the country and broader region as a place that is dedicated to quality dance music, and Hibiya Line’s involvement both behind the scenes and in the booth has allowed him to hone his skills as a DJ that is finely-attuned to the emotions and dynamics of a crowd even further.

YOUSS

Growing up in a family where Chicago House was used for aerobic sessions, Youss has been an electronic music fan since the age of 7 when he listened to his first house music track. It’s easy to say that the energy he felt when he got into a club for the first time has locked him to the dance floor ever since, and he’s not willing to leave any time soon.

Considering a set to be a story built between a crowd and a DJ, Youss likes twists and turns where genres and energies subtly switch from one another creating a harmonious contrast of sounds.

Free entrance

