November 9, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 11 Nov 2016
Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe District, HCMC

This week welcomes the artist straight from the U.K. underground all-star.

piu-piu-x-scientific-sound-saigon-spikey-tee

In a world where artists survive 20 seconds, it is a direct link to his talent that this year marks Spikey Tee (the artist) 26th year as an active participant in the culture of music. Spikey Tee is a renowned singer/Artist/producer/DJ who shot to fame with the U.K. rap pioneers, The Sindecut in the late 80’s early 90’s. Touring with Soul ll Soul, later fronting the inventive Jah Wobble, his dulcet singing tonesand have collaborated with world famous artists such as ROOTS MANUVA and MORCHEEBA.

Free entrance - 100.000 VND ($4.4) after 10 p.m.

