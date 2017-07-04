Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

How can the way it's made have an impact beyond the building itself? And who should eventually benefit from the project?



Nanoco Gallery and Action for Lùng Tám proudly present a thirty-day exhibition entitled “Community • Co-design • Architecture” to present collaborative design processes in community-based architecture, researched and developed by Norwegian architect Alexander E. Furunes and sponsored by the Norwegian Artistic Research Programme.



A series of talk shows to explain and discuss the co-design processes and its impact on developing sustainable communities will be held, illustrated by an ongoing project in Ha Giang Province.



