VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

July 4, 2017 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Sat 08 Jul 2017
nanoco gallery

What can architecture do? 

exhibition-community-co-design-architecture
 

How can the way it's made have an impact beyond the building itself? And who should eventually benefit from the project?

Nanoco Gallery and Action for Lùng Tám proudly present a thirty-day exhibition entitled “Community • Co-design • Architecture” to present collaborative design processes in community-based architecture, researched and developed by Norwegian architect Alexander E. Furunes and sponsored by the Norwegian Artistic Research Programme.

A series of talk shows to explain and discuss the co-design processes and its impact on developing sustainable communities will be held, illustrated by an ongoing project in Ha Giang Province.

Free admission. 

Tags: architecture what's on exhibition
 
Read more
Artist Talk: Saigon Artbook 7 - Day 2

Artist Talk: Saigon Artbook 7 - Day 2

Open talk: Hanoi Philosophy Forum

Open talk: Hanoi Philosophy Forum

Garage Sale: Sneakers World​

Garage Sale: Sneakers World​

Craft beer tasting & canapés

Craft beer tasting & canapés

Dance Show: 'Strawhatz' by Quick Crew

Dance Show: 'Strawhatz' by Quick Crew

Exhibition: Saigon in Three Square Meters

Exhibition: Saigon in Three Square Meters

Exhibition: Un Es Sence by Le Tuan Ry

Exhibition: Un Es Sence by Le Tuan Ry

Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa

Concert: 'From the WOOD' solo by Tran Xuan Hoa

 
go to top