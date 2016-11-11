Outcast Free Range Market No.3
November 11, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 pm, Sun 13 Nov 2016
Exhibition:
13 2016 to
13 2016, 12:00 pm -
06:00 pm
pin Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, D2, Ho Chi Minh City
Christmas is coming: time to stock up on some yummy treats this weekend.
Come and browse through some of Saigon's freshest produce, delicious homemade goods and cute household-decor at our next Free Range Market. With Christmas just around the corner, this is the perfect time to stock up on some yummy treats for both you and your loved ones!
Entry: 20,000 VND ($0.89)