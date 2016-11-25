#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

This week, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are back again with their upbeat vibes. Time to let loose with a pool party, hip hop festival and jamming sessions with talented Vietnamese and international artists.

|| Concert and Ballet: The Color of Love ||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

8 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2016

Treat yourself to a weekend of exquisite performances featuring light, color, music and tender movements. Come join The Color of Love, a concert and ballet night at the Hanoi Opera House this Saturday.

|| Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri ||

20th floor, Rec Room Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hanoi

7 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2016

Metal and hard beats from Cambodian, Saigonese and Japanese punksters.

|| Charity bazaar: Winter Wonderland ||

St. Paul American School, Splendora New Urban City, Km 10+600 Thang Long Avenue, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi

10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Sunday, November 27, 2016

HIWC's 25th annual bazaar is a community event and a fun family day out featuring an international food fair, live music, shopping and traditional costumes from Russia, South Korea, India, Austria, Kazakhstan and South Africa.

|| Street Arts Festival ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

12 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2016

Come and speak the language of youth: graffiti, rap, hip hop dance and more.

|| Saigon Soul Pool Party ||

Saigon Soul, 76 Le Lai, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2016

Upscale and chic, yet, down, dirty and outright affordable, you’ll be guaranteed a sexy, water fuelled event in an unforgettable atmosphere at the Saigon Soul Pool Party this Saturday.

Ticket price: VND150,000 ($6.6)

|| Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop ||

10 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2016

Piu Piu 97 Hai Ba Trung Street, Ben Nghe District, Ho Chi Minh City

With mixed musical vibes of reggae, digital, hip hop and dancehall, Mash Up is welcoming Adrienne Mack-Davis and Feleciacruz (New Fame), alongside Buba Highlystoned (Russia) and Selecta Morgan (Saigon Dub Station).

Free entrance - VND50,000 ($2.2) after 10 p.m.