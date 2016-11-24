VnExpress International
Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

November 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Sat 26 Nov 2016
20th floor, Rec Room Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hanoi

Metal and hard beats from Cambodian, Saigonese and Japanese punksters.

The last autumn show with thrash-metal/d-beat band NIGHTMARE AD from Cambodia presenting their new EP "Corruptors"; newborn Saigon hardcore band STRANDED PXL playing for the very first time in Hanoi; VOLUPTUARY presenting their new drummer, japanese ska-punk YU KEMURI with the members of the amazing HANOI DE SKA Y?; and PROJECT 420, who just get better and better with each show!

Line-up:

7 p.m. Doors open
7:40 p.m. YU KEMURI (ska-punk)
8:20 p.m. PROJECT 420 (nu-metal)

9:00 p.m. VOLUPTUARY (groovy metal)

9:40 p.m. STRANDED PXL (hardcore, Saigon)

10:20 p.m. NIGHTMARE AD (thrash-metal/d-beat, Phnom Penh)


Ticket Information:

Pre-sale: VND80,000 (includes one drink)
At door: VND100,000 (includes one drink)

Tickets will be available from November 21 in the following places:
Bui Store: 1/87/190 Nguyen Trai Street.
Gratoner Coffee and Pub: 63/38 Phuong Mai Street (0978146385)
Rec Room: 20th floor, 1 Luong Yen Street (from 4 p.m. till 11 p.m.)
Coc Coc office: 12th floor, 185 Giang Vo Street (contact Sergey)

