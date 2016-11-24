VnExpress International
Charity bazaar: Winter Wonderland

November 24, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Sun 27 Nov 2016
Exhibition: 27 2016 to 27 2016, 10:00 am - 04:00 pm
St Paul American School, Splendora New Urban City, Km 10+600 Thang Long Avenue, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi

Have fun with family and friends.

Come with family and friends to HIWC's 25th annual bazaar for a Winter Wonderland experience.

The community event and family fun day out includes an international food fair, live music and shopping. Last year’s bazaar attracted over 8,000 people and HIWC raised $107,000 for women’s and children’s charities in Vietnam.

This year they are again hoping to raise $100,000 for women’s and children’s charities in Hanoi.

It’s an ideal opportunity to catch up with old friends, make new friends, and perhaps learn a new word or phrase in a different language. Come for the native and traditional costumes of HIWC members from such countries as Russia, South Korea, India, Austria, Kazakhstan and South Africa.

charity-bazaar-winter-wonderland

Additionally, boutiques, booths and stalls will allow an afternoon of shopping for unique and hard-to-find international crafts and wares. A perfect chance for seasonal and end-of-year gift shopping. NGOs, educational and social enterprises will be there to raise awareness of their work.

Kids are welcome at the kids’ corner to enjoy entertainment designed especially for them.

charity-bazaar-winter-wonderland-1

For online tickets, click here.

