Concert and Ballet: The Color of Love

Treat yourself a weekend with exquisite performances of light, color, music and tender movements. Come join The Color of Love, a concert and ballet night at Hanoi Opera House this Saturday.
Program
Artistic Director: Dr., People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong
Part I: Concert
Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh
VNOB Symphony Orchestra
VNOB’s Choir
Hanoi Voices Choir
Hanoi Freude Choir
Xuan Voce Choir
Part II: Contemporary Ballet “Secret garden”
Music: Sebastian Plano & Olafur Arnalds
Choreography & Staging: Sasha Evtimova
Video Animation: Predrag Milochevich
Ticket prices: VND300,000-400,000-600,000 ($13.30 - $17.70 - $26.60)
All tickets available at Hanoi Opera House or online at ticketvn.com.
For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.