Concert and Ballet: The Color of Love

Treat yourself a weekend with exquisite performances of light, color, music and tender movements. Come join The Color of Love, a concert and ballet night at Hanoi Opera House this Saturday.

Program

Artistic Director: Dr., People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong

Part I: Concert

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh

VNOB Symphony Orchestra

VNOB’s Choir

Hanoi Voices Choir

Hanoi Freude Choir

Xuan Voce Choir

Part II: Contemporary Ballet “Secret garden”

Music: Sebastian Plano & Olafur Arnalds

Choreography & Staging: Sasha Evtimova

Video Animation: Predrag Milochevich

Ticket prices: VND300,000-400,000-600,000 ($13.30 - $17.70 - $26.60)

All tickets available at Hanoi Opera House or online at ticketvn.com.

For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.