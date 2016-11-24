VnExpress International
What’s On

Concert and Ballet: The Color of Love

November 24, 2016 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 25 Nov 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Join Vietnamese choirs, orchestras and ballet artists this weekend.

Treat yourself a weekend with exquisite performances of light, color, music and tender movements. Come join The Color of Love, a concert and ballet night at Hanoi Opera House this Saturday.

Program

Artistic Director: Dr., People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong

Part I: Concert

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh
VNOB Symphony Orchestra
VNOB’s Choir
Hanoi Voices Choir
Hanoi Freude Choir
Xuan Voce Choir

Part II: Contemporary Ballet “Secret garden”

Music: Sebastian Plano & Olafur Arnalds

Choreography & Staging: Sasha Evtimova

Video Animation: Predrag Milochevich

Ticket prices: VND300,000-400,000-600,000 ($13.30 - $17.70 - $26.60)

All tickets available at Hanoi Opera House or online at ticketvn.com.

For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.

