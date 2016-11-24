street-arts-festival

Arguably internationally recognized as the language of the youth, street art (graffiti art, video art, music, rap and dance) has exploded all over the world, offering a different experience of the everyday, changing urban landscapes drowning in grey walls in a near-soulless commercial world. Each work is the artist’s own statement, using stencils, spoken-word, experimental techniques in movement and technology (amongst many other forms).



Street Arts Fest is organized by The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre to celebrate this art form, in collaboration with Giant Step Urban Gallery, showcasing the following:



- Live Graffiti Performance by artists Suby One, Rowa, Baum, Kong, Laurent Judge, Lee Wessel, Maser, Ties, Daez and Kolg (November 26-27)



- Street Art Market with unique Hip Hop shops (November 26-27)



- Artists Talk by Graffiti Artist Suby One and guest artists: DJ PhatBeatz, Rapper Đatmaniac and Dancer Fish Head (November 26)

- Street Arts Workshops (Graffiti, DJ, Dance) on methods and concepts. Instructors Suby One, DJ Jin and Fish Head (November 26)

- Hip Hop Rapping Performance by Rapper Dat Maniac & G-Family crew (DN, Joka, Lilce, Ca Noc, Hata, Mikeezy, B2C, Leo), Krazinoyze & friends (November 26-27)



- Hip Hop Music Performances by DJ Jase, DJ Jin, DJ PhatBeatz and Teddy Chilla (November 26-27)



- Experimental Dance Battle VOL 2. Hosted by Fish Head (November 26)

- 3 Elements Team Battle with two teams (Team 1: DJ Jin, Dat Maniac, B2C and Best 4 Dancers) // Team 2: (DJ PHATBEATZ, DN, Joka and Best 4 Daners) (November 27)

- Performance Art and Concept Visual Art by Yen Apus, Choreography by Fish Head and Graffiti by Suby One (November 27)

This party aims to enliven the property of The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre which is comprised of an art centre and a container village offering restaurant, café, bar and co-working space. The graffiti art created at this party will remain permanently on the property, covering the walls of the container village.



Ticket price:

Saturday: VND100,000 ($4.4)

Sunday: VND150,000 ($6.6)

