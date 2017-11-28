What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

To speak up about sexual abuse in Vietnam takes courage.
Hiratsuka Niki, an Australian artist and victim of child sexual abuse, believes the silence could be broken. To heal herself and inspire others to speak out, she spent a year traveling to Vietnamese mountains and villages, holding talks with women in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to draw portraits of sexual abuse survivors that she called 'Goddesses'.
This December, 16 portraits of women from Australia and Vietnam, including Niki's herself, will be exhibitied at Vietnamese Women's Museum. The portraits will be joined by photographic work of Zizo Ibrahim along the project journey through the villages of Sapa, Vietnam.
Free entry
A homegrown art fair in its 8th edition with sketches, photographs, illustrations, paintings from creative talents all over Vietnam.
See 200 award-winning typography works from books, posters, corporate branding, logos, web graphics, film to TV titles, including the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.
Established in 1997, Hanoi Studio Gallery celebrates its 20th year of exhibiting the finest Vietnamese contemporary art, with participation of 40 famous Vietnamese artists.
Explore the lacquering and gilding techniques of Vietnam's Le and Nguyen dynasties through nearly 100 documents and objects.
Abstract, neo and metaphoric expressionism artworks from three Vietnamese contemporary artists.
15 international artists set up a dreamy, utopian world by multimedia art.
Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.
How to paint a beautiful peony with watercolor, instructed by Vietnamese artist Luu Chau Minh.
Hanoian artist Ngo Van Sac burns wood to portray the hidden beauty of Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups.
Meet the master of 'transitive design' Roberto Lazzeroni, originally from Florence, Italy.
A total of 17 concerts in both cities, European Music Festival takes Vietnamese audience through a journey of classical music, improvising jazz, soulful R&B to captivating blues melodies.
Vietnamese pop singer Thanh Lam will join Michael Møller from Denmark on a jazz-pop opening night in Hanoi. Electronic R&B and classical duos and quintets follow with virtuoso artists from Austria to Sweden. Curtains close with a German classical and Hungarian jazz show.
A cozy night with Bui Anh Tuan, a 26-year-old Vietnamese pop and ballad singer and his mellow love songs.
Uyen Linh, champion of Vietnam Idol's third season, is bringing her best R&B hits to her full night minishow 'Portrait'.
One night only to hear the latest experimental work of composers from the U.S., Australia, Switzerland and Vietnam.
When classical music and Vietnam's traditional folk music intertwine.
Between Us, a one-hour long dance performance, takes you on a journey of self reflection, emotions and human connections. Urban Dance Group gathers the best dancers from many seasons of So You Think You Can Dance Vietnam under the guidance of Sabra Johnson, SYTYCD America's Season 3 champion.
Tickets: VND1,000,000 ($44)
Purchase at: Dancenter, 53 Nguyen Dang Giai, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC
A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.
Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.
In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.
Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.
Vietnamese Broadway-inspired musical tells the story of a Vietnamese fairy who leaves heaven and follows her true love.
In two hours, artists of CUCA Dance will discover the beauty of lone adventures through nine solo, duo and group contemporary dance performances.
The story of Mary Crane through the adaptation of students at HCMC Open University.
For the love of disco music and the waacking dance, talents around Asia will gather for an one-night only dance-off.
From the view of a storyteller, whether a writer or filmmaker, the session will discuss the process of developing an intriguing narrative.
Prepare to learn and share in two hours and a half of screening, discussion and review.
Donation: from VND30,000 ($1.3)
Toru recalls his life in the 1960s, when his friend Kizuki killed himself and he grew close to Naoko, Kizuki's girlfriend, and another woman, the outgoing, lively Midori.
Revisit the biography of a rock music star.
18-year-old Cambodian Bora leaves his village to embark on a new journey filled with privileged urban youth, nightlife and illusions.
The exciting love triangle of Iva, her father and her neighbor, Hedi.
Back in time with the impressive set design, cinematography and Marion Cotillard's mesmerizing, wholly convincing performance as Edith Piaf.
Best way to celebrate the upcoming holiday? Drinks and classic romance comedy on an outdoor rooftop.
Started as a running night, Prisma Night is now a festival for runners with international music artists and mesmerizing lightings.
Join the mysterious journey this year with thousands of Saigon runners, starting from the heart of District 2.
Register offline at Pulse Active office:
6th Floor Sunflower Tower – 9,11,13 Nguyen Trai Str., Dist.1, HCMC
Award winning comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig follows the escapades of a world famous Tenor singer, Tito Merelli, who is unintentionally drugged before a big performance.
Backstage 11 will bring together covers and originals from Vietnamese, U.S. and U.K. talents.
Midweek jazzing till late.
Soothing acoustic music and craft beers.
A not-to-miss night for true raggae lovers featuring Sister Nancy and Legal Shot Sound System, one of the best raggae crew in Europe.
Get ready to jam with DJ D!ogo rom Portugal with his gypsy-magic Balkan beats, Saigon’s techno-house crown princess DJ Nina Nova from Australia, mixmasters Jonathan from Belgium & Michael T. from the US.
Hanoi's world-fusion psychedelic jazz-rock jam session is back!
Come hop along and take your first steps of swing dance in the beginner's class.
Great music, beer, snacks and open mic for comedian, improv artists, poets with the host Stanford Reid.
Linh Ha on vocal, Son Lee on guitar, mandolin and ukulele, the show will open a world of dreamy folk song and lullabies.
Where art, poetry and music combine.
The Nang bass crew will be rewinding back to the early 90's when the hyper sound of breakbeats, euphoric keyboards and ecstasy spiked vocals invaded warehouses.
One last psychedelic gathering for the year with free beer, free entry from 8:30 p.m.
A food heaven for vegans, educational project for those who are curious, fun time for kids and playtime for pets.
Shop for the best Vietnamese tattoos with dozens of local tattoo artists.
Learn to make quinoa salad with chickpeas, coconut lemongrass tofu curry and lentil Bolognese with penne pasta or brown rice noodles.
A taste of vegetarian food from north, central and south Vietnam.
Head outside Saigon for a weekend full of craft beer, BBQ and good music.
Live music and carnival games to raise funds for food and hygiene packages for the homeless and patients in need in Hanoi.
Tarot cards reading for dummies.