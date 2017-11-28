What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

Vietnamese Women's Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet

Opening: 4 p.m., Friday, November 1

To speak up about sexual abuse in Vietnam takes courage.

Hiratsuka Niki, an Australian artist and victim of child sexual abuse, believes the silence could be broken. To heal herself and inspire others to speak out, she spent a year traveling to Vietnamese mountains and villages, holding talks with women in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to draw portraits of sexual abuse survivors that she called 'Goddesses'.

This December, 16 portraits of women from Australia and Vietnam, including Niki's herself, will be exhibitied at Vietnamese Women's Museum. The portraits will be joined by photographic work of Zizo Ibrahim along the project journey through the villages of Sapa, Vietnam.

Read more about the story of the artist and survivors here.

Free entry