What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

Not-to-miss: taboo-breaking exhibition of sexual abuse survivors, Saigon's luminous city night run and the best of Vietnam's So You Think You Can Dance.

Hanoi | Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess

Vietnamese Women's Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet
Opening: 4 p.m., Friday, November 1

To speak up about sexual abuse in Vietnam takes courage.

Hiratsuka Niki, an Australian artist and victim of child sexual abuse, believes the silence could be broken. To heal herself and inspire others to speak out, she spent a year traveling to Vietnamese mountains and villages, holding talks with women in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to draw portraits of sexual abuse survivors that she called 'Goddesses'. 

This December, 16 portraits of women from Australia and Vietnam, including Niki's herself, will be exhibitied at Vietnamese Women's Museum. The portraits will be joined by photographic work of Zizo Ibrahim along the project journey through the villages of Sapa, Vietnam. 

Read more about the story of the artist and survivors here.

Free entry

Hanoi | Art fair: Art for You 8

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Ba Dinh
9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., November 30 - December 04 

A homegrown art fair in its 8th edition with sketches, photographs, illustrations, paintings from creative talents all over Vietnam.

Hanoi | Exhibition: 'The World’s Best Typography' - New York Type Directors Club

Goethe Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc
9 a.m., Thursday, November 30

See 200 award-winning typography works from books, posters, corporate branding, logos, web graphics, film to TV titles, including the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Hanoi | Exhibition: 'Listen, Watch and Tell' - Hanoi Studio's 20th anniversary

Hanoi Studio, 29 Hang Bai
5 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2
9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m., Sunday & Monday, December 3-4

Established in 1997, Hanoi Studio Gallery celebrates its 20th year of exhibiting the finest Vietnamese contemporary art, with participation of 40 famous Vietnamese artists.

Hanoi | Exhibition: Sparkling – Collection of Lacquered and Gilded Wood Objects

Vietnam National Museum of History, 1 Trang Tien
June 20 - November 30

Explore the lacquering and gilding techniques of Vietnam's Le and Nguyen dynasties through nearly 100 documents and objects.

Hanoi | Exhibition: Trio

Vicas Art Studio, 32 Hao Nam, Dong Da
November 17 - December 1

Abstract, neo and metaphoric expressionism artworks from three Vietnamese contemporary artists. 

Hanoi |  Exhibition: Utopia Land

Heritage Space Gallery, Fl.1 Dolphin Plaza 6 Nguyen Hoang
October 29 - November 30

15 international artists set up a dreamy, utopian world by multimedia art. 

Hanoi |  Installation: 'Le sac'

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi
November 9, 2017 - January 14, 2018

Is the human body a 'stinky leather bag'? Artist Tran Quy Duc searches for an answer.

HCMC | Peony Workshop: Chinese Watercolor

Art Space, 3rd floor, 104A Xuan Thuy, D2
10 a.m., Saturday, December 2

How to paint a beautiful peony with watercolor, instructed by Vietnamese artist Luu Chau Minh.

HCMC | Exhibition: Slices I Lát Cắt I Ngô Văn Sắc

Craig Thomas Gallery, 27i Tran Nhat Duat
November 17 - December 7

Hanoian artist Ngo Van Sac burns wood to portray the hidden beauty of Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups.

HCMC | Design Talk: Perceptive Quality of Craftsmanship ft. Roberto Lazzeroni

Soul Live Project, 214 - 216 Pasteur, D3
9 a.m., Wednesday, November 29

Meet the master of 'transitive design' Roberto Lazzeroni, originally from Florence, Italy.

Hanoi & HCMC | European Music Festival 2017

Opening: 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 17
Youth Theatre, 11 Ngo Thi Nham, Hanoi
HCMC Conservatory of Music, 112 Nguyen Du, District 1, HCMC

A total of 17 concerts in both cities, European Music Festival takes Vietnamese audience through a journey of classical music, improvising jazz, soulful R&B to captivating blues melodies. 

Vietnamese pop singer Thanh Lam will join Michael Møller from Denmark on a jazz-pop opening night in Hanoi. Electronic R&B and classical duos and quintets follow with virtuoso artists from Austria to Sweden. Curtains close with a German classical and Hungarian jazz show.

See the detailed schedule here.

See where to collect free tickets

Hanoi | Minishow: Bùi Anh Tuấn

Trixie Cafe & Lounge, 165 Thai Ha
9 p.m., Saturday, December 2

A cozy night with Bui Anh Tuan, a 26-year-old Vietnamese pop and ballad singer and his mellow love songs.

Hanoi | Minishow: Uyên Linh

Trixie Cafe & Lounge, 165 Thai Ha
9 p.m., Friday, December 1

Uyen Linh, champion of Vietnam Idol's third season, is bringing her best R&B hits to her full night minishow 'Portrait'.

Hanoi | Experimental: Beyond Sound

Heritage Space, Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyen Hoang
8 p.m., Friday, December 1

One night only to hear the latest experimental work of composers from the U.S., Australia, Switzerland and Vietnam.

Hanoi | Vietnam Concert - Maius Philharmonic Orchestra

Hanoi Conservatory of Music, 77 Hao Nam
8 p.m., Wednesday, November 29

When classical music and Vietnam's traditional folk music intertwine.

HCMC | Dance Performance: Between Us

The Factory Contemporary Arts Center, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, D2
6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m., Friday, December 1

Between Us, a one-hour long dance performance, takes you on a journey of self reflection, emotions and human connections. Urban Dance Group gathers the best dancers from many seasons of So You Think You Can Dance Vietnam under the guidance of Sabra Johnson, SYTYCD America's Season 3 champion.

Tickets: VND1,000,000 ($44)
Purchase at: Dancenter, 53 Nguyen Dang Giai, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

Hanoi | Ionah Show 

Star Galaxy, 87 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh
8 p.m., Thursday and Saturday, November 30 and December 2

A fairy tale journey of Ionah, a Hanoian girl through time and space.

Hanoi | Circus Show: My Village

Vietnam Tuong Theater, 51 Duong Thanh & Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien
6 p.m., Sunday, December 3

Vietnamese peaceful village life via breathtaking contemporary cirque.

Hanoi | Cultural Show: The Quintessence of Tonkin

Da Phuc Village (near Thay Pagoda), Sai Son Commune, District Ba Dinh
7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, December 2,3

In an hour of spectacular interactive outdoor stage, hundreds of dancers on water will tell the story of religion and monarchy in a way never been done before.

Hanoi | Workshop: Improv Theater

Atelier Theatre de Hanoi, 21/5/2/12 Dang Thai Mai, Tay Ho
8 p.m., Friday, December 1

Meet your undiscovered self on stage with Quentin Delorme, through 10 sessions of fun improvisational theater.

HCMC | Vietnamese Musical: The Love Story of Giang Huong

The Opera House of Ho Chi Minh City, 7 Lam Son Square, D1
7 p.m., Friday - Monday, December 1-4

Vietnamese Broadway-inspired musical tells the story of a Vietnamese fairy who leaves heaven and follows her true love.

Hanoi | Contemporary Dance: Lộ Trường

Wonder Dance Studio, 4th floor, 30 Doan Thi Diem, Dong Da
8 p.m., Sunday, December 3 

In two hours, artists of CUCA Dance will discover the beauty of lone adventures through nine solo, duo and group contemporary dance performances.

HCMC | Drama Adaptation: Psycho

HCMC Drama Theatre Company, 30 Tran Hung Dao, Pham Ngu Lao ward, district 1
7 p.m., Saturday, December 2

The story of Mary Crane through the adaptation of students at HCMC Open University.

HCMC | All Asia Waacking Festival 2017

GS Dance Studio, 129 Dinh Tien Hoang, Binh Thanh District
12 p.m., Sunday, December 3

For the love of disco music and the waacking dance, talents around Asia will gather for an one-night only dance-off.

Hanoi | Screening/Discussion/Review: Film Storyteller

Heritage Space, Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyen Hoang
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Friday, November 29

From the view of a storyteller, whether a writer or filmmaker, the session will discuss the process of developing an intriguing narrative.

Prepare to learn and share in two hours and a half of screening, discussion and review. 

Donation: from VND30,000 ($1.3)

Hanoi | Screening: Norwegian Wood

TPD, 51 Tran Hung Dao
7:30 p.m., Friday, December 1

Toru recalls his life in the 1960s, when his friend Kizuki killed himself and he grew close to Naoko, Kizuki's girlfriend, and another woman, the outgoing, lively Midori.

Hanoi | Screening: John Lennon - Imagine

VUI Studio, 3c Tong Duy Tan
8 p.m., Friday, December 1

Revisit the biography of a rock music star.

HCMC | Screening/ Q&A with cast: Diamond Island

Hoa Sen University, 8 Nguyen Van Trang, D1
7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 30

18-year-old Cambodian Bora leaves his village to embark on a new journey filled with privileged urban youth, nightlife and illusions.

HCMC | Screening/Q&A with director: Don't Look At Me That Way

Hoa Sen University, 8 Nguyen Van Trang, D1
4:30 p.m., Friday, November 30

The exciting love triangle of Iva, her father and her neighbor, Hedi. 

 

HCMC | Thursday Outdoor Cinema: La Vie En Rose

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, D2
8:30 p.m., Thursday, November 30

Back in time with the impressive set design, cinematography and Marion Cotillard's mesmerizing, wholly convincing performance as Edith Piaf.

HCMC | Saigon Open Air Cinema Club: Love Actually

The Hive Saigon, 94 Xuan Thuy, D2
6 p.m., Friday, November 30

Best way to celebrate the upcoming holiday? Drinks and classic romance comedy on an outdoor rooftop.

HCMC | Prisma Night Run 2017

168 Truong Van Bang, Thanh My Loi Ward, D2
5:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2

Started as a running night, Prisma Night is now a festival for runners with international music artists and mesmerizing lightings. 

Join the mysterious journey this year with thousands of Saigon runners, starting from the heart of District 2. 

Register offline at Pulse Active office:
6th Floor Sunflower Tower – 9,11,13 Nguyen Trai Str., Dist.1, HCMC

HCMC | Broadway Comedy: Lend Me a Tenor

Soul Live Project, 214-216 Pasteur, D3
7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, December 1-3

Award winning comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig follows the escapades of a world famous Tenor singer, Tito Merelli, who is unintentionally drugged before a big performance. 

HCMC | Backstage 11 EP 4: Winter

Yoko Cafe, 22A Nguyen Thi Dieu, D3
8 p.m., Sunday, December 3

Backstage 11 will bring together covers and originals from Vietnamese, U.S. and U.K. talents. 

HCMC | Live Jazz: Plug 'N Play

Snuffbox, 14 Ton That Dam, D1
9 p.m., Wednesday, November 29

Midweek jazzing till late.

HCMC | Acoustic Night at Wander House

Wander House, 57 Tran Khanh Du, D1
8 p.m., Wednesday, November 29

Soothing acoustic music and craft beers.

HCMC | Live Raggae: Sister Nancy ft Legal Shot & Saigon Reggae Family

Shaka Saigon, 27-29 Bui Vien
9 p.m., Friday, December 1

A not-to-miss night for true raggae lovers featuring Sister Nancy and Legal Shot Sound System, one of the best raggae crew in Europe.

HCMC | Balkan, World & Techno: Boom Bo Yeah

La Fenetre Soleil, 44 Ly Tu Trong, D1 
9 p.m., Saturday, December 2

Get ready to jam with DJ D!ogo rom Portugal with his gypsy-magic Balkan beats, Saigon’s techno-house crown princess DJ Nina Nova from Australia, mixmasters Jonathan from Belgium & Michael T. from the US.

Hanoi | Jazz-rock: The Black Sheep Collective

DeN, 49 Lang Yen Phu, Tay Ho
8 p.m., Thursday, November 30

Hanoi's world-fusion psychedelic jazz-rock jam session is back!

Hanoi | Weekly Social Dance: Lindy Hop

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho
7:30 p.m., Wednesday, November29

Come hop along and take your first steps of swing dance in the beginner's class.

Hanoi | Open Mic with Stanford Reid

Glamour Pub, 40 Hang Buom
9 p.m., Tuesday, November 28

Great music, beer, snacks and open mic for comedian, improv artists, poets with the host Stanford Reid.

Hanoi | Tiny Music Club: Son Lee

Hanoi Social Club, 6 Hoi Vu Alley, Hoan Kiem 
9 p.m., Thursday, November 16

Linh Ha on vocal, Son Lee on guitar, mandolin and ukulele, the show will open a world of dreamy folk song and lullabies.

Hanoi | One World Collective

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho
9 p.m., Tuesday, November 28

Where art, poetry and music combine.

Hanoi | Techno: The Nang-Rave Special

BirdCage, 264 Au Co, 1st junction turn right, Tay Ho
12 p.m., Saturday, December 2

The Nang bass crew will be rewinding back to the early 90's when the hyper sound of breakbeats, euphoric keyboards and ecstasy spiked vocals invaded warehouses.

Hanoi | Psychedelic: Liquid Hive

BirdCage, 264 Au Co, 1st junction turn right, Tay Ho
7 p.m., Friday, December 1

One last psychedelic gathering for the year with free beer, free entry from 8:30 p.m.

Hanoi |  Hanoi Vegan Festival 2.0

The 100 Beer Garden, 68/238 Au Co, Tay Ho
10 a.m., Sunday, December 3

A food heaven for vegans, educational project for those who are curious, fun time for kids and playtime for pets.

HCMC |  Tattoo Takeover

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, D1
7 a.m., Sunday, December 3

Shop for the best Vietnamese tattoos with dozens of local tattoo artists.

HCMC |  Cooking Workshop: How to make a one-pot meal

La Holista, 22a01 Street 64, Thao Dien, D2
10 a.m., Saturday, December 2

Learn to make quinoa salad with chickpeas, coconut lemongrass tofu curry and lentil Bolognese with penne pasta or brown rice noodles.

HCMC |  Vietnamese Vegetarian Buffet Festival

Minh Dang Quang Dharma Institut, 505 Hanoi Highway, D2
4 p.m., Friday-Sunday, December 1-3

A taste of vegetarian food from north, central and south Vietnam.

HCMC |  Brewery Tour with Heart of Darkness Craft Brewery

Heart of Darkness Craft Brewery, 31D Ly Tu Trong, D1
12:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2

Head outside Saigon for a weekend full of craft beer, BBQ and good music.

Hanoi |  Christmas Kitchen's Fundraiser

Vibes - Garden Bar, 16a Dang Thai Mai, Tay Ho
8 p.m., Saturday, December 2

Live music and carnival games to raise funds for food and hygiene packages for the homeless and patients in need in Hanoi.

Hanoi |  Mystics Workshop: Tarot Reading

Sidewalk Hanoi - Beer Bar & Snacks, 231 Au Co
4 p.m., Wednesday November 29 & 11 a.m., Saturday, December 2

Tarot cards reading for dummies.

Comments
Comments

Read more

Prisma Night Run 2017

Prisma Night Run 2017

Dance Performance: Between Us

Dance Performance: Between Us

Screening | Q&A with cast: 'Diamond Island'

Screening | Q&A with cast: 'Diamond Island'

Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess

Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess

 
By Trang Bui   