What’s On

Screening | Q&A with cast: 'Diamond Island'

November 29, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Thu 30 Nov 2017
Hoa Sen University, 8 Nguyen Van Trang, D1

18-year-old Cambodian Bora leaves his village to embark on a new journey filled with privileged urban youth, nightlife and illusions.

Join 'An Ordinary City' and 'Autumn Meeting', the French Institute of Vietnam, Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City and Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam for a two-hour session of screening Davy Chou's movie, 'Diamond Island' and a Q&A with the director himself,  actors Cheanick Nov (Solei) and Madeza Chhem (Aza).

About 'Diamond Island'

A film by Davy Chou (Expired, Golden Slumbers, Cambodia 2099)
Year of production: 2016
Running length: 1h39min
Languages: Khmer with dual English-Vietnamese subtitles

SACD Award - Critic's Week, Cannes Festival 2016

Diamond Island is a symbol of Cambodia’s future, a sprawling, ultra-modern paradise for the rich on the river in Phnom Penh.

Like many other country boys, Bora, 18, is lured from his village to work on the construction of this property developers’ dream. There, he forges new friendships and is even reunited with his charismatic older brother Solei, who disappeared five years ago. Solei introduces Bora to the exciting world of Cambodia’s privileged urban youth, with its girls, its nightlife and its illusions.

Free entrance. Register here

Tags: Screening Diamond Island Davy Chou Cambodia
 
