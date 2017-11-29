Screening | Q&A with cast: 'Diamond Island'

Join 'An Ordinary City' and 'Autumn Meeting', the French Institute of Vietnam, Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City and Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam for a two-hour session of screening Davy Chou's movie, 'Diamond Island' and a Q&A with the director himself, actors Cheanick Nov (Solei) and Madeza Chhem (Aza).

About 'Diamond Island'

A film by Davy Chou (Expired, Golden Slumbers, Cambodia 2099)

Year of production: 2016

Running length: 1h39min

Languages: Khmer with dual English-Vietnamese subtitles

SACD Award - Critic's Week, Cannes Festival 2016

Diamond Island is a symbol of Cambodia’s future, a sprawling, ultra-modern paradise for the rich on the river in Phnom Penh.

Like many other country boys, Bora, 18, is lured from his village to work on the construction of this property developers’ dream. There, he forges new friendships and is even reunited with his charismatic older brother Solei, who disappeared five years ago. Solei introduces Bora to the exciting world of Cambodia’s privileged urban youth, with its girls, its nightlife and its illusions.

Free entrance. Register here.