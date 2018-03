Started as a running night, Prisma Night is now a festival for runners with international music artists and mesmerizing lightings.

Join the mysterious journey this year with thousands of Saigon runners, starting from the heart of District 2.

Register offline at Pulse Active office:

6th Floor Sunflower Tower – 9,11,13 Nguyen Trai Str., Dist.1, HCMC

More information about the event here.