Dance Performance: Between Us

November 29, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:30 pm, Fri 01 Dec 2017
The Factory Contemporary Arts Center, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, D2

An all-star performance from Vietnam's So You Think You Can Dance.

Between Us, a one-hour long dance performance, takes you on a journey of self reflection, emotions and human connections. Urban Dance Group gathers the best dancers from many seasons of So You Think You Can Dance Vietnam under the guidance of Sabra Johnson, SYTYCD America's Season 3 champion.

Schedule:

6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m., Friday, December 1
8:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2

Tickets: VND1,000,000 ($44)

Purchase at: Dancenter, 53 Nguyen Dang Giai, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

More updates on the event here.

