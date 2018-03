From L'Espace

Artist Tran Duc Quy returns to the French Institute Hanoi-L'Espace to present his latest installation: "Portrait of Life VI - The bag."

For some Buddhists, the human body is considered a "stinky leather bag". Other religions consider it "the house of the soul" before deliverance. Through the language of sculpture, Tran Duc Quy questions the human body in search of an answer.

Exhibition: November 9, 2017 - January 14, 2018

Free entry

See more updates on the event page.