Tag #TGIF
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The weekend is here! Get your feet wet with workshops and charity events, or enjoy your usual dose of fun - a variety of trance, bass and techno ...

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

From music and art shows to an outdoor market; another weekend full of exciting events awaits.

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Get pelted in paint and revel in the 'craic' this weekend.
March 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Expect some great indoor music perfomances, but don't forget the outdoor fun with a Sakura festival and farmers' market.
March 10, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

A week of DJs who will rock your world and keep you entertained throughout the night.
March 03, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

From music and art shows to an outdoor market; a weekend full of top events awaits.
February 24, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Take a moment to enjoy and appreciate great art and music this weekend.
February 17, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Tet now seems like an age ago, so let's get back to our weekly dose of fun.
February 10, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Get jazzed up with live music, a balloon show and a city meet-up. 
February 03, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7

#TGIF Tet edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Happy Lunar New Year! Expect Tet celebrations pretty much everywhere.
January 27, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Enjoy a wonderful weekend with art, music and special occasion celebrations.
January 20, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Get ready for Tet with folk games, comedies and traditional music.
January 13, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

New Year chill with markets, art shows and classical music nights. 
January 06, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF Holiday Edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Get ready to feel the festive spirit in every corner of Vietnam.
December 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
