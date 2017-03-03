#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The weekend is here! VnExpress scouts the cities and comes up with a list of exciting events to help you unwind.

Check our What's On section for even more cool things to do.

|| Exhibition: Undefined Boundaries ||

Heritage Space, 6 Nguyen Hoang, Tu Liem District, Hanoi

5 p.m., Saturday, March 4

The Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam and Heritage Space are proud to organize "Ranh gioi vo dinh - Undefined Boundaries" to introduce Vietnamese and Korean contemporary art and celebrate 25 years of bilateral relations.

The exhibition will feature a diverse body of artworks by eight artists aged from 30-40 years old, who are currently very active in the domestic and international art scenes.

Free entry

|| HRC Electro-Live-Swing ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9:30 p.m. - 2 a.m., Saturday, March 4

HRC is bringing you a night full of Swing music from:

DJ Flakes: Electro Swing

Hanoing Jazz Band: Live Swing

Free Entry

|| Ocean Lam (Social Room) & Jeremy Cheung ||

Savage, 112 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5

OMA is a well known Techno/House club that has been shaping the Hong Kong electronic music scene for the past three years. Don’t miss the DJ set by two of their most famous residents, Jeremy Cheung and Ocean Lam, at Savage Ha Noi.

Free before 12

VND100,000 ($4.38) after

|| Shakira and Pitbull dance party ||

Hard Rock Cafe Vietnam, Kumho Asiana Plaza, corner Le Duan Str. - Hai Ba Trung Str., District 1, HCMC

9:30 p.m., Friday, March 3

Let's welcome a new house band to Hard Rock Cafe Ho Chi Minh City - Jogadanz from Indonesia with their first exclusive performance: "Shakira and Pitbull Dance Party".

Free entry

|| Piu Piu presents Bobby D and Tizone ||

Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9 p.m., Friday, March 3

DJ Bobby D: The French-Vietnamese phenomenon rocks crowds like no one else and is just back from playing with Cut Killer and his French tour.

Expect a mix of everything from 2000's hip-hop to the latest bangers.

Tizone: One of Saigon's freshest new DJs, her sets can't be argued with if you're looking for that dirty bass and trap vibes.

Entrance fee:

Free before 11 p.m., VND50,000 ($2.19) after.

|| Friday Get Down at Indika - Before Party feat. DJ Konka ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

7 p.m., Friday, March 3

Different guest DJs are on the decks every week to play proper warm up vibes.

All you can drink option at VND300,000 ($13.15)

Enjoy free flow from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free entry

|| Future Shorts Vietnam: Winter Screening at Saigon Outcast ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

8 p.m., Saturday, March 4

Future Shorts is organized by film enthusiasts around the world, participating in a community of cinephiles by cinephiles and for cinephiles.

The screening features a diverse range of cinema from experimental animation and trippy visuals for pumping basslines, to touching, intimate dramas.

Entrance fee:

VND80,000 ($3.50)

VND50,000 ($2.20) - students (with ID)

FREE for filmmakers (must bring copy of work)

One free beer or water.