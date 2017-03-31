#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Music, Art show: 88WAVs ONHELL & Demonslayer ||

BirdCage, Alley 264, Au Co Street, Hanoi, Vietnam

10 p.m., Friday, March 31

Immerse yourself in the elements of West Coast 808’s and International Bass.

STYLSS artists ONHELL & DemonSlayer embark on their "88WAVs" Asia tour, spanning 13 dates in nine cities and four countries. Bringing elements of West Coast 808s and International Bass, the duo will aim to weave an atmosphere of good luck (88), heavy hits (WAVS) and positive vibes on every stop of their tour.

workshop: Ceramic Fishes ||

German Embassy, 29 Tran Phu St., Hanoi

1 p.m., Saturday, April 01

The German Embassy in Hanoi and New Hanoi Arts invite you to participate in a ceramics workshop as part of the embassy's fund raising efforts. During the workshop, you will learn how to design your own ceramic fish in a variety of funny styles.

Entry: VND200,000 ($8.8)

|| Traditional Pottery Making in Hanoi ||

710B Lac Long Quan Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi.

9 a.m., Sunday, April 2

Come and get dirty 'Ghost'-style and learn how to make a lovely clay pot or whatever you fancy for free.

Hotline: 091 357 1105

|| Trance music: Night of Trance - Sinfinity 3 ||

Spark Night Club, 107 Pasteur, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9 p.m., Friday, March 31

Be ready to go wild at Spark Night Club in Saigon.

The monthly SINFINITY event will return this Friday night with the hottest DJ lineup that will blow you away. If you are a Trance music lover, don't miss this event!

Entry: VND150,000 ($6.58)/person (Includes one FREE drink)

For questions or reservations call: 096 999 11 99 - 090 660 57 58

|| Charity event: GLOW - Go Light Our World ||

Villa Park, Bung Ong Thoan Str., District 9, Ho Chi Minh City

3 p.m., Saturday, April 01, 2017

Techno Music: Romi & Noches ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tan Thanh, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

8 p.m., Saturday, April 01

Noches has made a name for himself between Saigon, Madrid, Tokyo and beyond as a DJ and technician with an intuitive understanding of movement, harmony and rhythm. He fuses this with his impressive skills and collection to spin a dance floor into a state of hypnotic, unified delirium.

Romi was playing at the city's best venues and traveled around India & Asia before he moved to Hong Kong in 2005. Influenced by various genres of music, such as Disco-Funk-Soul-Jazz and broken beat, to House & Techno, Breaks and UK Garage.