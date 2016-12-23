#TGIF Holiday Edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Happy holidays! Expect Santas in everywhere from hip-hop stages, comedy theaters to film screenings. Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Redline Music Party: Dreamy Santa ||

Asean International Hotel, 8 Chua Boc, Hanoi

6 p.m., Friday. December 23, 2016

Redline Music Party is bringing the best underground artists of the capital under the theme "The Dreamy Santa." Feel the warmth and romance as well as street spirits from Den Vau, Binz, R.E.V LadyKillah, B52 Crew, DJ Lad and DJ Onix.

Entrance fee: VND119,000 ($5.20) - including one drink, one henna drawing, one lightstick.

|| Art Night: Nouveau Nativity by Banh Mi Productions ||

Chez Xuan, 41/76 An Duong, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

6 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2016

Get ready for festive food, some good old Christmas carols and a nativity performance that will sure make you squeeze your stomach laughing.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.20)

|| Film Screening: Le Père Noël ||

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

4 p.m., Sunday, December 25, 2016

Both moving and insolent, this is a must-see for the season.

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.20) (Buy at L’Espace)

|| Christmas Madness at Indika ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, December 24, 2016

Go mad at Indika this Christmas with free craft beer, BBQ Jerk Chicken in the garden and all stars jam with Indika's best musicians on stage.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.20)

|| The Observatory Xmas Bash ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, December 24 Dec 2016

Expect an all-star lineup (Maraphoria, Datodeo) on Saturday night and a special session on Christmas.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.70)

|| Chrismosh Party ||

Saigon Ranger, 5/7 Nguyen Sieu, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

4.30 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2016

A wild and rebellious Christmosh party hosted by The Far East Agency. May it be metal, rock, hardcore or punk, bring your madness to Saigon Ranger this December 24.

