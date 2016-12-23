VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

#TGIF Holiday Edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By VnExpress   December 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Get ready to feel the festive spirit in every corner of Vietnam.

Happy holidays! Expect Santas in everywhere from hip-hop stages, comedy theaters to film screenings. Check out more details on our What's On page.

14456880-1185250424852228-1618542750-o_1

|| Redline Music Party: Dreamy Santa ||

Asean International Hotel, 8 Chua Boc, Hanoi

6 p.m., Friday. December 23, 2016

redline-music-party-dreamy-santa

Redline Music Party is bringing the best underground artists of the capital under the theme "The Dreamy Santa." Feel the warmth and romance as well as street spirits from Den Vau, Binz, R.E.V LadyKillah, B52 Crew, DJ Lad and DJ Onix.

Entrance fee: VND119,000 ($5.20) - including one drink, one henna drawing, one lightstick.

|| Art Night: Nouveau Nativity by Banh Mi Productions ||

Chez Xuan, 41/76 An Duong, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

6 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2016

tgif-holiday-edition-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-2
 

Get ready for festive food, some good old Christmas carols and a nativity performance that will sure make you squeeze your stomach laughing.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.20)

|| Film Screening: Le Père Noël ||

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

4 p.m., Sunday, December 25, 2016

tgif-holiday-edition-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3
 

Both moving and insolent, this is a must-see for the season.

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.20) (Buy at L’Espace)

14456880-1185250424852228-1618542750-o_1

|| Christmas Madness at Indika ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, December 24, 2016

christmas-madness-at-indika

Go mad at Indika this Christmas with free craft beer, BBQ Jerk Chicken in the garden and all stars jam with Indika's best musicians on stage.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.20)

|| The Observatory Xmas Bash ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, December 24 Dec 2016

tgif-holiday-edition-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-6
 

Expect an all-star lineup (Maraphoria, Datodeo) on Saturday night and a special session on Christmas.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.70)

|| Chrismosh Party ||

Saigon Ranger, 5/7 Nguyen Sieu, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

4.30 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2016

chrismosh-party

A wild and rebellious Christmosh party hosted by The Far East Agency. May it be metal, rock, hardcore or punk, bring your madness to Saigon Ranger this December 24.

For more information, click here.

Tags: christmas #TGIF weekend event
 
Read more
A Christmas card from Hanoi: Why I stopped caring about Jesus' birthday

A Christmas card from Hanoi: Why I stopped caring about Jesus' birthday

Saigon travel companies say Google Maps abused by rivals to divert clients

Saigon travel companies say Google Maps abused by rivals to divert clients

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

Vietnam anticipates record tourist arrivals this year

Vietnam anticipates record tourist arrivals this year

Da Nang remains big draw among holiday travelers

Da Nang remains big draw among holiday travelers

Vietnamese town lights up Xmas Eiffel tower

Vietnamese town lights up Xmas Eiffel tower

Survival of the unfittest: Vietnam's disappearing elephants

Survival of the unfittest: Vietnam's disappearing elephants

 
go to top