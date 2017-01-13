#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The Lunar New Year is still two weeks away. But why not get into your festive mood early with these exciting events?

Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Traditional Theatre Show “Chiếu Chèo”||

71 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

8 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017

A 90-minute performance of chèo - a form of traditional musical theatre originated from northern countryside of Vietnam.

Ticket: VND150,000 ($6.7)

For booking, please contact 098 419 5833

|| Classic Ballet Performance: "The Nutcracker"||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

8 p.m, Sunday, January 15, 2017

“The Nutcracker” is coming to the Hanoi Opera House with dancers of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

Ticket: from VND300,000 ($13.2). Book online at ticketvn.com.

|| Hanoi Amateur Stand-Up Competition||

Standing Bar, 170 Tran Vu, Truc Bach, Hanoi

8 p.m., Firday, January 13, 2017

20 amateur comics are gathering tonight will have a maximum of five minutes each to impress a panel of judges.

Free entrance

|| Happiness Concert 2017 ||

HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square

8 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2017

Enjoy a relaxing violin night with famous soloist Bui Cong Duy and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.

Ticket: from VND100,000 ($4.40). For booking, call hotline: 098 987 4517

|| Indika Live Funk Concert ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017

La Vache Qui Funk, a collective of Saigon's musicians who play funky covers with crazy, solid grooves. Ready to dance away this weekend!

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.21). Free before 7p.m.

|| Retro Tet ||

Hoa Lu Stadium, 2 Dinh Tien Hoang St, D1, HCMC

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, January 13-15, 2017

Travel back in time to celebrate the holiday with folk games, comedy, acoustic performance, and lucky draw this weekend.

Free entrance.