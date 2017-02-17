#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

After scouting the cities, here's a list of exciting events waiting to help you unwind this weekend.

|| Katsura Yamauchi Jazz Improv ||

Tadioto, 24B Tong Dan Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

4p.m. - 11p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2017

Tadioto will host a musical feast featuring Japanese Jazz saxophonist Katsura Yamauchi (4-6 p.m.) and a German DJ 'yet unseen' (9-11 p.m.) this Sunday.

Free entrance

|| Musique du Temple Communal ||

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien St. , Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8p.m. - 10p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017

Experience Vietnam's traditional music and performances at "Musique du Temple Communal" - a show reliving the ancient arts that were often performed at Vietnamese village festivals.

During the evening, several forms of ancient music such as Cua Dinh, Dam and Vi folk singing will be performed, along with traditional theatrical plays known as Tuong - Cheo.

Tickets: VND170,000 ($7.46) - available at L'Espace.

|| Fiesta 2017 ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van St., Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9p.m., Friday to Saturday, February 17-18, 2017

Be ready to dance the Bachata, Salsa, Reggaeton, Merengue and more. Delicious Caribbean food and other cuisines from Latin America will also be available for your enjoyment.

Free entrance

|| Save the observatory! ||

5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

6p.m., February 18-19

A party that involves practically all of the locally-based DJs The Obs have invited to play at their place over the last years.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.59)

|| Indik'Art Festival: Music - Art & Performances ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

10a.m. - 11p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2017

Organized by Indik'Art to promote local and foreign talent and raise funds to support Vietnamese charities, it's a day of Music, Art and Performances.

Entrance fee:

VND50,000 ($2.19) from 10a.m. to 6p.m.

VND100,000 ($4.38) from 6p.m. to 11p.m.

|| Exhibition Opening Invitations ||

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

6p.m. - 9p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre invites you to the opening of two exhibitions:

"The New Possibilities of Painting" by Nguyen Van Du (b. 1986) and Tran Nguyen Trung Tin (b. 1992) - representative of the youngest generation of Vietnamese artists painting today.

For more information about Du and Tin's exhibition, please visit here.

"Chain" by Le Hoang Bich Phuong is a new experiment for the artist to challenge herself, combining new ideas about the ethereal correlation of karma in Buddhist ideology with traditional Vietnamese porcelain techniques.

For more information about Bích Phượng's exhibition, please visit here.

Free entrance