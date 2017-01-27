#TGIF Tet edition: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Tet is finally here. It's time to don that tacky red jacket, gamble until you lose and eat till you burst. But before that, take your time to enjoy a range of delightful music, pool party and Tet art events.

Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Exhibition “Hanoi” – Debut of Urban Sketchers Hanoi ||

Thu Bay Coffee, 3A Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

21 Jan – 28 Feb 2017

Come and enjoy the opening of “Hanoi” and the debut of the sketch group Urban Sketchers Hanoi who record the heritages, beautiful images and distinct lifestyle of Hanoi in their works.

Free entrance

|| Eat and Play at G House during Tet holidays ||

G House Coffee, 409 Hong Ha, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

12 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017

Come and celebrate the New Year together at G-House.

Free entrance

|| Ignite The Night - Lunar New Year Celebration ||

Apricot Hotel, 135 Hang Trong, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m., January 27 to 28, 2017

The One36 Bar rooftop will be ignited one more time for the most anticipated night of the year in Vietnam this Lunar New Year’s Eve. A stylish ambiance, luxurious setting and gorgeous view over Hoan Kiem Lake will accompany your celebrations.

Contact for reservation: Email: info@apricothotels.com --- Hotline: (04) 3828 9595

|| TET EVE PARTY at Indika ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017

Let's Party! The last Tet party before Indika closes for a deserved holiday break.

Free entrance

|| Jane Fitz/Porn Wax & Nic Ford/The Obs ||

The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC

6 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2017

A DJ’s DJ par excellence, Jane Fitz has been a key figure of the London underground scene for over two decades and brings a truly celestial, obscure and simply flawless approach to the art of delivering magic music to people.

Get ready for a dose of real sonic magic.

Free entrance before 10 p.m. - VND150,000 ($6.64) after.

|| Saigon Soul Pool Party @ New World Hotel ||

Saigon Soul, 76 Le Lai, District 1, HCMC

10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017

Saigon Soul has become an institution for many expats, locals and travelers as the liveliest Pool Party & Dayclub in Saigon.

The music-fuelled event series is defined by its great party atmosphere & amazing crowd of 600+ people, all in the elegant surroundings of the New World Saigon Hotel pool.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.64) paid upon arrival.