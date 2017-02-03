VnExpress International
What’s On

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

February 3, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7

Get jazzed up with live music, a balloon show and a city meet-up. 

Tet is now over, but the fun is not. There are so many great events for you this week. Check out more details on our What's On page.

14456880-1185250424852228-1618542750-o_1

|| New Year Calligraphy Festival ||

Van Lake, Temple of Literature, Hanoi

8.30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday, February 3-5, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-1

Art lovers, get ready to join calligraphers to create the most beautiful and creative letters to welcome spring, together with fun folk games and folk paintings.

Free entrance

|| Women's Jazz with Cherushi Die - DJ's / Violin ||

Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hanoi

9 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-2

Come on and feed your thirsty soul on a chaotic musical ride with DJ, violinist Cherushi Die.

Free entrance

|| Live Jazz-Rock: David Fryer & The Great Apes ||

Rockstore, 61 Ma May, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3

A jazzy, rocking band playing original songs. Be sure to check out the band this Saturday.

Free entrance

14456880-1185250424852228-1618542750-o_1

|| Hot Air Balloon Festival ||

Dam Sen Park, 3 Hoa Binh, District 11, HCMC

8-10 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-5

Pilots from Germany and China will be showcasing 17 hot air balloons for a two-hour spectacular performance. Make sure you're there!

Free entrance

|| Indika Live Gypsy Jazz Concert ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017

indika-live-gypsy-jazz-concert

Come sit back and soak in the acoustic sounds of Peche a la Mouche, a French band playing amazing Gipsy jazz music.

Free entry before 7 p.m. After: VND50,000 ($2.20) at door.

|| Mundo Lingo at Saigon Outcast ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

7 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2017

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-7

Join Mundo Lingo's huge community from a variety of different countries to chat, meet new people, speak your favourite language while enjoying your cocktail at Saigon Outcast.

Free entrance

Tags: #TGIF go out weekend unsuck your life
 
