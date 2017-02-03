#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Tet is now over, but the fun is not. There are so many great events for you this week. Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| New Year Calligraphy Festival ||

Van Lake, Temple of Literature, Hanoi

8.30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday, February 3-5, 2017

Art lovers, get ready to join calligraphers to create the most beautiful and creative letters to welcome spring, together with fun folk games and folk paintings.

Free entrance

|| Women's Jazz with Cherushi Die - DJ's / Violin ||

Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich, Hanoi

9 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2017

Come on and feed your thirsty soul on a chaotic musical ride with DJ, violinist Cherushi Die.

Free entrance

|| Live Jazz-Rock: David Fryer & The Great Apes ||

Rockstore, 61 Ma May, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017

A jazzy, rocking band playing original songs. Be sure to check out the band this Saturday.

Free entrance

|| Hot Air Balloon Festival ||

Dam Sen Park, 3 Hoa Binh, District 11, HCMC

8-10 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017

Pilots from Germany and China will be showcasing 17 hot air balloons for a two-hour spectacular performance. Make sure you're there!

Free entrance

|| Indika Live Gypsy Jazz Concert ||



Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

8 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017

Come sit back and soak in the acoustic sounds of Peche a la Mouche, a French band playing amazing Gipsy jazz music.

Free entry before 7 p.m. After: VND50,000 ($2.20) at door.

|| Mundo Lingo at Saigon Outcast ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

7 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2017

Join Mundo Lingo's huge community from a variety of different countries to chat, meet new people, speak your favourite language while enjoying your cocktail at Saigon Outcast.

Free entrance