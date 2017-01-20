#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Fancy heading out for music or getting into a festive mood? For art lovers from both sides of the country, stay tuned for a great art fair ahead.

Check out more details on our What's On page.

|| Domino Art Fair ||

1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi.

4 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2017.

A huge art exhibition featuring 300 artworks from all three Vietnamese regions.

Tickets: VND50,000 ($2.21) (at door)

For more information, visit here or call 090 4830 090.

|| Jungle Beats at Hanoi Rock City ||

27 Alley 52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi.

10 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Jungle Beats are back to bring a night of bass fuelled musical pleasure.

Tickets: VND50,000 ($2.21) -- Free before 10:30 p.m.

|| Annual Tet Festival at Bookworm ||

Bookworm/Hanoi Cooking Centre at 44 Chau Long, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Enjoy a range of Tet activities and see how traditional banh chung and to he are made, along with calligraphy and horoscopes.

Free mulled Tet wine + Tet theme sangria + sweet treats.

Free entrance

|| TIP TOE at PiuPiu ||

Piu Piu at 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

10 p.m - 4 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017.

A party dedicated for the HIP HOP LOVERS. Swing Master J, Skulz, Tizone Bui and Vux will spin you the hottest Hip Hop mixes with TRAP and BASS music.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.21).

|| Acoustic Friday with Sylvain Sismondi ||

Saigon Outcast at 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City.

8 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017.

Acoustic songs. Original creations. 100 percent French lyrics! Get ready for a Friday night of acoustic magic.

Free entrance

|| Australia Day 2017- Family Event in Ho Chi Minh City ||

RMIT Saigon South Campus, 702 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC

12 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Get ready to celebrate Australia Day in the most Aussie way. There will be plenty of fun interactive sports activities and games, live entertainment and Australian food and beverages.

Tickets:

Adults: VND250,000 ($11.07) (includes five food & beverage vouchers)

Children: (under 12): VND150,000 ($6.64) (includes three food & beverage vouchers)

Family package (two adults + two children under 12): VND750,000 ($33.23)

Free entry for children under two.

For more information, check out Facebook page or contact Ms. Thuy Hang, Public Diplomacy Officer, Australian Consulate-General at 3521 8100 or Chau-Thuy.Hang@dfat.gov.au