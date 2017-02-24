#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Disco Time ||

Rockstore Hanoi, 61 Ma May Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

9p.m., Friday, February 24, 2017

It's time to bring your fancy clothes and shagadelic bodies to RockStore for a special night on the dancefloor with Dj PACMAN and INCOGNEGRO.

Free entrance

|| Viva la Vida - A tribute to Coldplay ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

8p.m. - 11p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017

Top U.K. rock band Coldplay will be setting off on their Southeast Asia tour in April.

Inspired by this, “Viva la Vida – a tribute night to Coldplay”, will be rocking their best songs. Get to know each other and enjoy together.

Entrance fee:

Early bird ticket: VND100,000 ($4.38) (Limited)

On the door:VND130,000 ($5.69) (Includes 1 free beer/soft drink)

Contact: Vu – 0979210184

|| Signal Flair: High Fidelity - Rec Room ||

Hanoi Creative City (Floor 20), 1 Luong Yen Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

5p.m. - 12a.m., Saturday, February 25-26, 2017

From Bangkok, Signal Flair is a performing arts, events and media company that brings you a collaborative ensemble!

Signal Flair is back in Hanoi for its first event of 2017, bringing you top collaborative arts on the 20th floor of Hanoi Creative City!

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.38) (Includes complimentary drink)

|| The Dark Side Episode V at The Lighthouse ||

The Lighthouse, 104 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia St. Floor 6, Ben Nghe District, Ho Chi Minh City

9p.m., Friday, February 24, 2017

Expect an unique and exclusive sound set with DJ Undermount and amazing electronic cocktails from the world's top music labels, including Get Physical, Suara and Truesoul.

DJ Undermount will kick the night off at 9 p.m. to get the party started and set the mood, followed by The Dark Side resident DJs Mike Ruth and Tristyan Lebrun, who will carry the party on into the early hours.

Free entrance

|| Outcast Boho Market February 2017 ||

Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

2p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017

Connect with your inner hippie while winding between the local stalls full of gorgeous items for you to treat yourself and your friends and family.

It's the perfect place to pick up a gift for that (nearly) forgotten birthday. There's something for every occasion at Outcasts Boho Market.

Entry fee: VND20,000 ($0.87) (1 bottle of water or beer included)

|| Artists in conversation with Curator ||

15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

4p.m - 6p.m, Saturday, February 25, 2017

Curator Nguyen Nhu Huy presents the work of two emerging Vietnamese artists whose exploration of painting demonstrateans unique approach, propounding their art as paying homage to Vietnamese artistic traditions while also drawing inspiration from the 21st century at home and abroad.

Contact: ha.phan@factoryartscentre.com | +84 (0) 837442589

Free entrance